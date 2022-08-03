NASA: Asteroid, larger than the Colosseum in Rome, is zooming-in on Earth; Know the risk – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

After a brief spell of peace, large asteroids have begun swarming around Earth again. Earlier today, a 160-feet wide asteroid flew past the Earth and now, according to NASA, a larger 190-feet wide asteroid is going to approach Earth soon. The asteroid, which is larger than the Colosseum (157 feet) situated in Rome, will make its closest approach on June 8, 2022. While asteroids moving past the Earth is a regular occurrence, an asteroid this large is a matter of concern. That is why NASA has labeled the asteroid as a near-Earth object or (NEO), which is a classification of all asteroids constantly monitored by the American space agency as they pose a threat to the Earth. So, is there any risk of an asteroid strike? Read on to find out. Also read: Hubble telescope captures giant star 32x larger than the Sun, but it will die first! Check breathtaking NASA photo

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA has revealed that the asteroid which is soon to approach the Earth is named 2022 KV1. The year ‘2022′ suggests that this asteroid was first discovered in 2022 itself and there is no previous data suggesting that this asteroid has ever been observed close to the Earth. The asteroid’s closest approach to the Earth will be at a distance of 2,660,000 miles/hour. Fortunately, at the moment, it is expected that the asteroid will make a safe passage and is not likely to impact.

As this is the first time that the asteroid will come this close to the Earth, its movement pattern cannot be predicted easily. While no strange movements have been observed since its discovery, the American space agency is cautiously observing the space rock. The asteroid has an unusual orbit where at perihelion, it moves between the orbits of Earth and Venus and at its aphelion, it goes as far as Jupiter. Also read: NASA’s mission to Venus will carry this coin-sized gadget!

The Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) of NASA is a special department tasked with observing various asteroids near Earth and to come up with solutions to defend the planet in case of a potential asteroid strike. The PDCO is constantly monitoring the asteroid at the moment. It should be noted that while no risks are expected at the moment, even a slight deviation at any given point can cause a huge threat for the Earth. An asteroid of this size striking the planet will cause much bigger damage than the Chelyabinsk incident that took place in 2013 and caused damage to multiple cities.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71654494971420

source