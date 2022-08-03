Apple‘s India revenue nearly doubled, BGMI banned, Google brings Street View back and other top tech news of t – Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now Bureau31 Jul, 2022, 09:37AM IST
Apple has shared its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 which ended in June. The Cupertino-based tech giant has earned $83 billion in the last quarter which is up by 2% from last year. The company has also shared some interesting numbers about different products and services and their performances in India. Click here to read more.
Samsung has introduced a new program for its flagship Galaxy devices that allows users to portion of the price to own the handsets. Check out what phones are available and what customers get. Click here to know more.
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has added another affordable smartphone to its portfolio. The Redmi 10A Sport is priced at Rs 10,999 and is now available on their official website. The device is powered by a Helio G25 chipset and runs Android 12. Click here to read more.
Tecno Spark 9T has been announced for India. The budget smartphone will be released at a special launch price of Rs 9,299 and it will offer 7GB RAM. The device will also house a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup and will support 18W flash charging. Click here to read more.
Infinix’s new budget phone offers an HD+ display and will be available on Flipkart from August 3. Infinix Smart 6 Plus will ship with Android 12 Go Edition, a 5000mAh battery and will come powered by a MediaTek chipset. Click here to read more.
Vivo T1x was launched earlier this month and is now available for purchase in India. The affordable smartphone’s base model starts at Rs 11,999 and is available on both Flipkart and the company’s official site. The device offers a 50MP dual-camera setup and 44W fast charging. Click here to read more.
Google’s latest Pixel device is now available for Indian customers. The smartphone starts at Rs 43,999 and is available on Flipkart as well as Google’s official website. Find out the offers, discounts and key specifications of the device that runs on Google’s Tensor chip. Click here to read more.
TPV Technology has announced the latest smart TV range in India. These new TVs start at Rs 99,900 and will soon be available at offline stores. The Philips 7900 smart TVs support Dolby Vision, Atmos, 4K resolution and the company’s patented Ambilight technology. Click here to read more.
Google introduced the Street View feature in India in 2011 but in 2016, it was banned by the government over security concerns. However, the service is now back in the country and for the first time, it is handled completely by local partners. Click here to read more.
After PUBG, the Indian government has now banned the Krafton-owned Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is no longer available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Click here to read more.
Google Nest Cam users will be able to watch the video feed from all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells using Chromecast with Google TV. The tech giant partnered with Tata Play to launch Nest Cams in India and offers a range of plans. Click here to read more.
Sony has introduced a new controller that will be exclusive to iPhones. The PlayStation-like gaming device attaches to iPhones and connects with Bluetooth. The controller is available only in limited regions and allows users to play games through an app called “Remote Play”. Click here to read more.
These Bluetooth-enabled Rakhis are available on both Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 325. However, it comes bundled with Cadbury’s dry fruit collection or Celebrations chocolate pack which you have to buy to get the Rakhi. Click here to know the offers.
