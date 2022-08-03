How to Install & Watch Netflix on FireStick | Step-by-Step Guide – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks
In this guide, I will show you how to start watching Netflix on FireStick. These step-by-step instructions work on all Amazon Fire TV variants, including FireStick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Cube.
Amazon FireStick is making waves in the video streaming service segment. Since its introduction, FireStick is constantly topping the popularity charts on Amazon. And why not? It offers an easy-to-use fluid interface, the navigation is seamless, and Amazon is continuously updating FireStick with new additions. On top of that, FireStick has a huge library of apps and games including Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube, and more. Among them, Netflix is probably the first app that you should install as it opens up a vast library of movies and TV series to watch on a big screen.
With availability in more than 200 countries, Netflix is an entertainment hub for millions of users worldwide. Due to licensing issues and exclusive partnerships, you don’t get to enjoy Netflix’s huge content outside the US. Yes, the US Netflix library contains more movies and TV shows than other Netflix country libraries.
There is a workaround, though. Using a VPN service such as ExpressVPN, one can easily access and watch the US, the UK, or any other country’s Netflix library at any location.
ExpressVPN is one of the secure and fastest VPN services out there. It is very easy to install on any device including Amazon Fire TV Stick. Also, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t like their service, you can always ask for a full refund.
ExpressVPN also has a special deal where you can get 3 months free and save 49% on an annual plan.
Read: How to Install / Use Best VPN for FireStick
Since Netflix is available from the Amazon store, the installing process is easy to effortless. Go through the steps below to install and watch Netflix on FireStick.
1. Open FireStick home.
2. Click on the Search icon in the upper left corner.
3. Type Netflix and select the first option from the results.
4. Click on the Netflix app.
5. Select the Download or Get option. The download process will take few minutes.
6. After a successful installation, open the app and you are ready to with Netflix on FireStick.
Now that you have installed Netflix on FireStick, it’s time to sign up for the service and start using it on FireStick.
First, we will cover how to sign up for Netflix from PC. If you already have a Netflix account then you can skip this part and move to the second part that explains steps to set up your Netflix for FireStick. Let’s get started.
1. Visit Netflix on the web.
2. Enter your email address and click on Get Started.
3. Create a password from the following screen.
4. Choose your preferred Netflix plan that meets your requirements. Since you are planning to use Netflix on FireStick, we would advise you to go with either a Standard or Premium plan.
5. From the following screen, select your preferred payment method and add Credit/Debit card information.
6. After you successfully submit your payment, click Finish.
You have successfully signed up for the Netflix account. Now it’s time to set it up on FireStick. Go through the steps below.
1. Launch the Netflix app on FireStick.
2. Click Sign In below the welcome page.
3. Enter your Netflix email and password from the following screen. Click Sign In. You can also use Sign In from Web option that allows you to sign in to Netflix by scanning the QR code.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish the one-time setup. You will soon land on Netflix’s home screen.
You have successfully installed Netflix on FireStick. Use the default remote or ask Alexa to play your favorite show on Netflix. Amazon recently upgraded the FireStick remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and Amazon Music. Neat!
Now that you have installed Netflix on FireStick, you would want to start browsing the huge Netflix library. However, shows such as Parks and Recreation, House, 30 Rock, Mad Men, The Walking Dead, etc. are not available outside the US. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are here to rescue. Using a third-party VPN, you can easily unlock Netflix in other countries.
While Surfshark works perfectly fine with the FireStick, we found ExpressVPN to be a better option with robust security and blazing speed. Read along to find a guide covering how to install ExpressVPN on your Fire TV Stick. However, if you’re more interested in Surfshark, this guide can help you out.
ExpressVPN holds an upper hand when it comes to the basics of any VPN app – Speed, Privacy, Security, and Ease of use. Let’s take a look at some of the head-turning features of ExpressVPN.
Available across 160 locations in 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers you excellent speeds no matter where you are. The setup makes sure that you can stream Netflix content in the highest available resolution at home. Something that’s not possible with an average VPN.
This one is the most important factor of any VPN app. And oh boy! ExpressVPN completely shines here. ExpressVPN avoids logging your internet traffic or VPN connections. Therefore, no authority can connect you with an IP address or timestamp. On top of that, the company ensures 256-bit encryption, making your online activities secure and private from potential threats.
The practice is important if you plan to use Kodi or other third-party Android streaming services such as Cinema HD, CatMouse, etc. Some of the content from these services are pirated, making you vulnerable to legal issues. Many so-called free VPN services compromise on this front, but that’s not the case with ExpressVPN. It makes sure to keep your online activities anonymous from governments and local ISP providers.
ExpressVPN provides advanced features like a Network Lock Kill Switch and VPN Split Tunneling. Besides Netflix, you also get to enjoy other streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and more that are not available in your region.
ExpressVPN has a dedicated app that is compatible with the Amazon Fire Stick, Fire TV, and Fire TV Cube. This app is readily available on the Amazon store, and so you can install it within a few seconds. However, before we start with the installation, you need to buy an ExpressVPN subscription. You can get a 49% discount on its annual plan.
Go through the steps below.
1. On the FireStick home screen, go to the search option and type “ExpressVPN“. Alternatively, you can go to the Apps section on the menu bar and try looking for ExpressVPN from the app list.
2. You will find ExpressVPN in one of the bottom suggestions. Select it.
3. The following screen will offer an option to Get the app on your FireStick. Click on it.
4. FireStick will download the app and offers you an option to open it.
5. Now open the ExpressVPN app on your FireStick and sign in using login credentials. After you have signed in, the app will ask for permission to set up the configuration on FireStick. Just click OK, and then OK once more when FireStick asks for a connection request.
ExpressVPN is fairly easy to operate. Simply, click the power button and enable the VPN on FireStick. You can either choose from one of the recommended server locations or select All locations. For Netflix users, I would advise going with the US to unlock a rich library of TV shows and movies.
Since Netflix comes pre-installed on the Amazon App Store, it’s quite easy to install and use on FireStick. While you are at it, don’t forget to use a Netflix VPN to unblock USA content anywhere in the world.
