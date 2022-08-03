Get up to $300 savings on a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – Pocketnow

Ads

Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 and save big!!

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft fans rejoice, especially those interested in purchasing a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, as the latest offers will let you save big bucks on this and other amazing Microsoft products.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was launched back in April 2021, which means that it is over a year old, but still not old enough to get a refresh. This laptop has a beautiful platinum finish and the same design as its predecessor. This means that you also get the same ports as the ones found on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, but that doesn’t mean it lacks power. The current iteration packs an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage under the hood. It also comes with the latest version of Windows, and the best part is that it would only set you back $800 after the latest $200 discount, which translates to 20 percent savings.

You can also consider picking up your new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in Black. This option comes with the same 13.5-inch touchscreen, but it will be more expensive. It is currently available for $1,040 after receiving the same 20 percent discount, but this time, you will be able to keep $260 in your pocket. However, differences don’t stop there, as you will also receive an Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB of storage space. If that’s still not enough power for your needs, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB, which now sells for $1,400 after picking up a $300 discount.

The Microsoft Laptop 4 features an elegant and minimalistic design, and tons of configurations to choose from, which also include the processor that powers the show behind the curtain

You can also consider other options if you’re not entirely in love with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. For instance, you can check out the new Microsoft Surface Go 2, which is now available for $278 after receiving a 30 percent discount, which translates to $121 savings. And suppose you don’t mind having a pre-owned laptop. In that case, you can also consider going for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which currently sells for $519, after picking up a massive 44 percent discount, which means more than $409 savings on this renewed model.

Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Adorama, and more, where you will find amazing gaming laptops, condenser microphones, gaming consoles, and more on sale

Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and eBay, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Apple products, and more on sale

Score incredible savings on the 2021 model of the Apple TV 4K that comes with 32GB storage space and a massive 33 percent discount

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find Apple’s latest and more potent MacBook Pro models, Samsung Galaxy devices, and more products on sale.

With a starting price of £399 ($475), the Nothing Phone 1 will likely to be a favorite for many, and delivers a level of polish that’s unexpected for a first-time product. It’s a worthy option if you’re looking for a great value in a mid-range phone…

In this guide, we’ll try to answer whether it’s worth buying the newly launched Google Pixel 6a or if you should buy the OG Pixel 6 from last year.

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Woot, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, several Windows laptops, the Apple Watch SE and more products on sale

A lot of information about the upcoming OnePlus 10T has leaked ahead of launch. Here’s every bit of news, leak, rumor, feature, and spec about the OnePlus 10T that has surfaced on the internet.

Today’s best MacBook Pro deals come from B&H and Amazon.com, where you will find the 14 and 16-inch models on sale

The new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset gives us hope that we may finally see more powerful Android smartwatches that can last for more than a day on a single charge, and compete against the Apple Watch.

Samsung will announce the next generation of foldables on August 10. Before the actual launch event takes place, you can reserve your Galaxy Fold 4 and/or Flip 4 and get up to $200 in credit. Here’s how!

Today’s best deals come from Amazon, and Woot, where you will find amazing products, including the Microsoft Surface Pro X, Beats Studio 3, and more on sale

Samsung’s latest Summer sales event will get you insane savings on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset for wearables. Here’s everything you need to know.

source