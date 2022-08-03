How to Watch Paramount Plus in 2022 [Stream Movies & TV] – Cloudwards

Ads

Paramount Plus is like sugar and spice. It has everything from Nickelodeon to MTV, from CBS to Comedy Central. If you’re trying to get yourself some of the Paramount Plus action, here’s how to watch Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

If you’re craving some change from the usual Netflix or Amazon Prime Video content, Paramount Plus shows and Paramount Pictures movies can be a great change of flavor. In this guide, we will show you how to watch Paramount Plus — both free and paid — for any part of the world.

When CBS All Access rebranded to Paramount+ in 2021, it introduced some extra goodies, like 30,000 episodes of popular shows. It also has more channels, including Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. If you’re a football fan, Paramount+ also has CBS sports for your daily dose of adrenaline.

There’s just one caveat: you can’t stream Paramount Plus if you’re not in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Nordics or Australia — you’ll need a VPN to spoof your location. If you want to know how to watch Paramount Plus, we have a few ways (free and paid) for you. Keep reading for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Paramount Plus.

Yes, you can get a free seven-day trial of Paramount+ through your Amazon Prime account. You can access the content right from the Amazon Prime Video app. Once your trial ends, your Amazon account will be charged automatically unless you cancel the subscription.

You can access Paramount+ through its website or apps. If you’re in a country where Paramount+ isn’t available, you can use a VPN to connect to a U.S. server to access Paramount+.

You can get Paramount Plus on ParamountPlus.com, the Apple app store, the Google Play Store, Amazon Fire TV and on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app.

You can sign up for the seven-day trial either through the Paramount Plus website or through your Amazon Prime account. However, you’ll need a VPN to access the website if you’re in a geoblocked location.

Parent company ViacomCBS changed the name of its streaming service, CBS All Access, to Paramount Plus in 2021.

If you’re in the U.S. or another country where Paramount+ is accessible, you can stream content through the website or the Paramount Plus app. The Paramount+ app is available for all popular devices. You can download the app on your Android TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick, and you’ll also find Paramount Plus for Apple TV on the app store.

These options aren’t available if you’re not in one of the countries where Paramount Plus is accessible — unless you use a VPN. You can access Paramount+ from anywhere with a VPN because it helps you mask your IP address.

When you use a VPN, it assigns you a new IP that belongs to a server located in one of the countries where Paramount+ is accessible. When you visit the website after connecting with, say, a VPN server in the U.S., the website will think that you’re physically located in the U.S. and allow you to access the content.

You need a VPN to take advantage of the free trial if you’re in a country where Paramount+ isn’t available. Simply sign up with Paramount+ and a VPN service provider to stream your desired content for free, then cancel your Paramount+ subscription before it auto-renews and claim your 30-day money-back guarantee from the VPN service provider.

Your first step is to sign up with a VPN service provider — we recommend ExpressVPN. Next, download and install the VPN app on your device.

When you launch the VPN app and sign in, you’ll see a list of server locations. Find and connect to a U.S. server.

You should now be able to open the Paramount+ website. Sign up for the free trial. When you’re done, enter your Paramount Plus login credentials, and that will take you to the home screen. If you don’t want to continue to pay for the VPN, make sure to ask for a refund within 30 days.

If you want to watch Paramount+ on TV, there are a few ways you can do it — though this will depend on whether you have a smart TV. If you do have a smart TV, you can simply install the Paramount Plus app and log in. Compatible smart TVs include Samsung, LG, Android and Fire TV.

If you don’t have a smart TV — or one that’s compatible with the Paramount Plus app — there are a few other options for getting Paramount Plus on your TV. Game consoles, like Xbox or Playstation, support the Paramount Plus app, as do streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick.

You can also cast the Paramount Plus app to your TV from a mobile device using a Google Chromecast. Lastly, you can simply connect your laptop, smartphone or tablet to your TV via an HDMI cable.

Paramount Plus is a streaming service owned by ViacomCBS and replaces its predecessor, CBS All Access. You can access it using a mobile device, computer, smart TV like Android or Apple TV, and a range of other devices.

Like its predecessor, Paramount+ offers live access to the local CBS network. Subscribers can also view some movies (like The SpongeBob Movie) with Dolby Vision on select devices.

Paramount Plus starts at $49.99 a year for the ad-supported Essential plan, which doesn’t include a live-stream option from your local CBS affiliate. The Premium plan (formerly the Commercial Free plan) is the best value at $99.99 per year. It includes the local CBS station and offers ad-free streaming, though a few shows may still include short promotional interruptions.

HBO Max, at a regular rate of $150 per year, is among the priciest options, but the streaming service offers access to Warner Bros. movies scheduled for theatrical release.

There’s a more pocket-friendly, ad-supported version you can opt for at $100 per year. Though cheaper, the plan requires you to give up on the theatrical releases of movies like Matrix 4 and Dune, and doesn’t allow mobile downloads.

Netflix is almost synonymous with online streaming at this point, but it costs a fair bit. The Basic plan comes in at $120 per year and the Standard plan — its best value — costs about $186 per year.

If you have friends who also want to subscribe to Netflix, it makes sense to pay $240 per year for the Premium tier, which lets you stream and download content on up to four devices. Even though it’s expensive, Netflix is the benchmark against which all other streaming services are compared.

Paramount+ is a cost-effective alternative compared to its rivals, at least for the time being. At $99.99 a year, its Premium plan costs less than Netflix’s Basic plan. It also lets you stream on three devices on the Basic plan compared to Netflix’s two.

If you want the theatrical releases though, HBO Max is your only option, but you’ll need to shell out a couple of extra dollars — we have a guide on how to watch HBO Max, too. If you want to watch Disney shows, Disney Plus would be a great option.

Check out our guide to learn how much Disney Plus costs and some of the best ways to get a Disney Plus for free. We also have guides on how to watch X-Files and other Disney Plus movies and TV shows.

Free trials are a blessing when you want to stream exclusive content. Fortunately, Paramount+ does offer a free seven-day trial to new subscribers. You can use the free trial to live stream a sporting event or binge-watch a show or couple of movies.

Of course, you’ll need a VPN if you’re in a country where Paramount+ isn’t available. You could combine Paramount’s free trial with a VPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee and watch your favorite CBS content or Comedy Central shows on Paramount completely free for a week.

There’s a huge library of TV shows and movies to choose from. Some of the best Paramount Plus shows are:

Paramount+ has integrated CBS Sports HQ where you can view live sports throughout the year, including events like:

If you’re a movie buff, it also has hit movies like:

Soccer fans will appreciate that Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In — the movie about the story of the legendary manager of Manchester United — is also on Paramount Plus. Besides that, golf fans will have the opportunity to watch the PGA Championship on CBS Sports HQ.

Sadly, Paramount Network’s biggest show — Yellowstone — isn’t available on Paramount Plus, if you want to catch up on the latest episode we have a guide to show you how to watch Yellowstone.

If you decide you don’t like Paramount Plus, you can easily cancel your subscription. However, how you do it will depend on how you signed up. For instance, if you subscribed through the Paramount Plus website, you can sign in to your account and cancel there.

If you signed up through the Apple app store or Google Play store, though, you’ll need to head back there to cancel Paramount Plus. The same goes for if you signed up through Roku, Amazon or any other service.

Paramount Plus is a great platform for subscribers who want to stream shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, Evil or Strange Angel. With a week’s worth of free trial, you can spend your weekend binge-watching some exclusive shows or streaming your favorite movies. If you’re located in a geoblocked country, you can always use a VPN, like ExpressVPN.

Have you tried to access Paramount Plus from a geoblocked country? Were you able to successfully use a VPN to bypass the geoblocks? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, thanks for reading. if Apple TV Plus has you hyped, we have a guide on how to watch Apple TV Plus.

