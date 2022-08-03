Menlo Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Defense World

Ads

Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.01 and a 200 day moving average of $280.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.



