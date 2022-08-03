‘Wedding Season’: First Look at Rosa Salazar’s Rom-Com Action Thriller – Decider

Ads

A year after it was first announced, Hulu has finally released first-look photos of its new rom-com action thriller series, Wedding Season.

Coming from Emily in Paris production company Jax Media, this eight-part series will be released on Sept. 8, 2022, and will follow Katie (Brand New Cherry Flavor star Rosa Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea from Vikings: Valhalla) as they fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé.

At her own wedding two months later, her new husband and his entire family are murdered, leaving police to suspect that Stefan committed the killings. However, Stefan thinks Katie did it. This prompts the two to go on the run through the U.S. and U.K. while trying to prove their innocence.

The series will also star Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud. It’s written by Oliver Lyttelton (Cheaters) and directed by George Kane (Crashing).

Per Deadline when the streaming platform first ordered the series last year, Johanna Devereaux, Disney’s director of scripted content, EMEA, said, “When we first read Oli’s brilliant scripts for Wedding Season we laughed out loud … and we were desperate to find out what happened next. It’s an addictive, genre-defying series packed with twists and turns.”

Check out the first-look photos below:

Wedding Season will launch globally on Disney+, in the U.S. on Hulu, and in Latin America on Star on Sept. 8.

