Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now come with three extra accessories and extended warranty – SoyaCincau.com

Ads

If you’re still considering of getting the Nothing Phone (1), buyers in Malaysia can now get additional freebies and extra warranty protection if you pre-order before 1st August 2022. The offer was revealed via retailer DirectD as well as other participating outlets online.

According to DirectD, customers that pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) from 25th to 31st July 2022 will get to enjoy an exclusive pre-order giveaway which includes a 45W power adapter (RRP: RM139), a Phone (1) case (RRP: RM49) and a Phone (1) Screen Protector (RRP: RM69). On top of that, you also get 1 year extended warranty and half year screen crack warranty. This new promo is valid while stocks last.

From the looks of it, the white Nothing Phone (1) units have already sold out at most retailers so you’re only left with the black version with stocks expected to arrive on 1st August. If you still prefer to pre-order the white version from DirectD, they are accepting pre-orders for the second batch but you won’t get the extra freebies. The second batch of stocks are expected to arrive sometime between 15th to 21st August.

Besides DirectD, the same pre-order freebies are also offered on SenQ, TMT, Shopee and Lazada.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range smartphone which features a unique Glyph lighting at the back. The device gets a 6.55″ Full HD+ OLED display which pushes 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 778G+ processor that’s paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For taking pictures, the Phone (1) gets two 50MP cameras for wide and ultra-wide-angle shots, while the front gets a 16MP selfie camera that sits in a punch-hole on the top left corner of the screen. The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 33W fast wired charging via USB-C as well as 15W wireless charging.

Out of the box, it runs on Android 12 with Nothing OS interface on top and the company is promising 3 years of major Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Like most smartphone makers these days, you don’t get a charger or headphones in the box, and all you’ll get is just a USB-C cable and the phone.

To learn more, you can check out our first impressions of the Nothing Phone (1).

source