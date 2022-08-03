Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could ditch the dreaded camera bump – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
A photo has appeared of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s back panel, and it looks quite sleek
Update: The Scene Optimizer camera mode is now so good in the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you can keep it on.
This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumors paint the picture of a potentially great flagship, and it will have to be if it’s going to beat the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the new Google Pixel 6 Pro for the title of best phone.
We’ve already seen a number of renders for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as Galaxy S22 schematics and a crude S22 dummy unit. But now we’re getting a possible first look at a photo of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s backside.
What’s good about this photo is that it doesn’t show a big camera bump. If this photo is legit, we could be lenses that sit more flush with the design. But there’s a couple of important caveats here.
First, while the source of this leak is the fairly reliable @FrontTron (opens in new tab) on Twitter, this photo surfaced on the Chinese site Weibo, so we would take this leak with a heavy grain of salt.
Secondly, just because this alleged back panel doesn’t have a camera bump, that doesn’t mean one can’t be added. However, we have seen other rumors that point to a possible “water drop” design for the Galaxy S22 Ultra where the cameras protrude but don’t require a big bump.
Those renders were put together by render artist Parvez “Technizio Concept” in conjunction with LetsGoDigital, which consulted with Korean source “Super Roader.”
Other Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks point to an overall more squared off design, similar to the Galaxy Note series. And this makes sense because the S22 Ultra is tipped to be taking over for the Galaxy Note, complete with integrated storage for the S Pen.
At the time of the previous S22 Ultra design leak, FrontTron responded positively to this concept and veteran leaker Ice Universe also responded “100% !” So this latest evidence could be building towards something legit.
In terms of specs, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely feature an improved 108MP sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide and and 12MP telephoto lens. We’re more excited about the new Exynos 2200 chip that support AMD’s RDNA architecture for a serious graphics boost.
The Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to debut in January or February, so we expect a lot ore rumors and leaks before then. Be sure to bookmark our Galaxy S22 hub page for all the latest info.
