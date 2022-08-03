Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Spurs Chinese Battery Giant to Pause Plant Debut – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
The six-day stranding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal last March did something incredibly rare: it made regular people care about shipping, the means by which more than 80% of the world’s goods are transported
Strategists Fear Pelosi Trip to Have Deeper Global-Market Impact
Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales Rise to Record High
BP’s Surging Oil Profits Stir Political Recriminations in UK
Warburg-Backed Ecom Express Raising Funds at $1 Billion Value, Sources Say
Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink
Biden to Sign Another Executive Order on Access to Abortion
NATO Must Dig In for Long Deployment in East, Romania Warns
Australians Warned as Impostor Bond Investment Scams Rise
Who Is Stephen Ross, the Miami Dolphins Owner Suspended by the NFL?
The Mayfair Restaurant Where Sustainability Beats Out Tequila
Vin Scully, Voice of Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Dies at 94
Stock Investors Better Hope a Recession Has Started
The Arab Spring Is Over, But the Struggle for Democracy Isn’t
Credit-Card Rewards Aren’t Free. Shoppers Don’t Care.
How an Abortion Changed My Life: 10 Women Share Their Stories
It’s Getting Harder to Be a Woman in America
Big Tech Is Spending Lots of Money to Make Antitrust Reform Seem Scary
Pelosi Hints Gender Is Real Reason China Is Mad at Taiwan Trip
Spiraling London Room Rents Exacerbate Cost of Living Squeeze
Beyonce, Lizzo Set New Standard for Fixing Ableist Lyrics
India to Order Use of Cleaner Fuels Under Push for Net-Zero
Congo Peatlands, Which Slow Climate Change, Bigger Than Thought
Bedrock, USA: Getting a Recall on the Ballot
Indonesia Breaks Ground on Its New Capital City
Inside Downtown San Francisco’s Plan to Reinvent Itself
Coinbase Conundrums: Regulation, Insider Trading and the SEC
Crypto Takes a Fresh Hit as Thousands of Solana Wallets Hacked
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Drops CEO Role as Company Posts $1 Billion Loss
Eric Martin,
Edward Ludlow, and
Gabrielle Coppola
A giant Chinese supplier of electric-vehicle batteries decided to push back announcing a multibillion-dollar North American plant to supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. due to tensions raised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, has been considering at least two locations in Mexico near the Texas border, as well as sites in the US, for the plant. China’s CATL has been in an advanced stage of site selection and negotiating incentives, in anticipation of announcing its selection in the coming weeks.
Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Spurs Chinese Battery Giant to Pause Plant Debut – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.