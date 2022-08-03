Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
The destruction of Brazil’s rainforests may have passed the point of no return. Its perpetrators aren’t just far-right government officials and industrial farmers, however. Voracious consumers everywhere are fueling demand that may collapse the “lungs of the Earth.”
Digital bling, now with diamonds.
Michael P. Regan
Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more. If someone forwarded this to you, sign up here. In today’s edition, Michael P. Regan explores status symbols — real, digital and both:
Future fiances of the world, fair warning: If your significant other presents you with one of those famous Tiffany & Co. “little blue boxes” this year, calibrate your expectations before opening it. Yes, it could be one of the jeweler’s coveted engagement rings. Or, if your significant other happens to be a crypto aficionado, it could be … well, something else entirely.
CryptoPunks Lurk in Tiffany's Little Blue Box – Bloomberg
