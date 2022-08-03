Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Bulls Defend This Key Support? – CoinGape

Ads

Shiba Inu price would soon retest weekly support of $0.000023, suggesting a reversal opportunity for traders. The meme coin forming a symmetrical triangle pattern in a longer time frame preparing for its upcoming rally. Moreover, the recent announcement about Richmond and Shiba Inu partnership, along with the American movie theater chain (AMC) accepting SHIB.

advertisement

Source- Tradingview

On March 1st, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) buyers attempted to breach the combined resistance of $0.000027 and the 50-day EMA. However, the intense supply pressure reverted the altcoin forming a long-wick rejection candle.

The bearish reversal displayed three consecutive red candles, registering an 11% fall in the last three days. However, the altcoin steadily approaching the immediate support of $0.000023 with decreasing volume activity indicates weakness in selling momentum. A reversal sign at this support would suggest the traders are accumulating at this dip, which would drive the Shiba Inu price 25% high, hitting the overhead resistance trendline.

Moreover, the SHIB chart shows a symmetrical triangle pattern formation in the daily time frame chart. The pattern’s support trendline would bolster the buyers to rebound from the $0.000023 level and begin the next bulls cycle.

However, a breakout and closing beyond the converging trendlines would signal the next directional move in SHIB price.

The flattish 50-and-200 EMA suggests a short-term sideways rally. However, the coin price trading below these EMA indicates the sellers have the upper hand.

advertisement

The Moving average convergence divergence shows the MACD and signal line has recently nosedived below the neutral zone, projecting a negative sentiment.

Shark Tank Fame Kevin O’ Leary Says “Growth Potential Is Phenomenal” In Crypto

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Remains Pressured Below 200-Day EMA; Keep Eyes On $36,000

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

source