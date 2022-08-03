iPhone deal! Get iPhone 13 Pro with $800 discount THIS way; buy it or wait for iPhone 14? – HT Tech

Ads

iPhone 13 Pro price cut by as much as $800? That may sound unrealistic to believe, but US Mobile telecommunication company T-Mobile is actually offering the Pro version of the iPhone 13 series with this massive discount. The price cut is alluring, but when you know Apple is about to unveil its next flagship iPhone 14 series and that too with some major upgrades of the Pro models, it becomes difficult to decide whether to buy the current iPhone 13 Pro now or just wait for the iPhone 14 Pro launch.

Let us help you! The iPhone 14 series launch is still a few months away and considering the leaks and reports, this flagship will be much costlier than iPhone 13. Especially the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. When it will be available for sale and will you get any discounts on the iPhone 14 series, everything is uncertain right now. So, if you are in a hurry to buy a new smartphone and an iPhone is on your mind, then buying iPhone 13 Pro now will be a good choice, unless you are ready to pay the expected hefty amount for the iPhone 14 Pro!

So, if you are considering buying iPhone 13 Pro, then check out this iPhone deal on T-Mobile, which is offering a deal that slashes $800 off the final price. But there is a catch! To get the benefit of the entire $800 amount, you will need to trade in an old smartphone and get a new line offered by T-Mobile. Let us simplify it! Here’s the step-by-step guide for you to get an iPhone 13 Pro with an $800 discount.

Visit the T-Mobile website and go to the iPhone 13 Pro page.

Choose a colour from Alpine Green, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Graphite. Similarly, pick the variant you want to get for iPhone 13 Pro.

Here we are considering the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro to let you understand the deal.

So you will have to get the monthly payment plan starting at $41.67 and pay the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price at the time of purchase.

Then, add a new line of service on an eligible plan. The plan will be for 24 months.

Now to get the discount of $800, trade-in an eligible device in good condition from the iPhone X to the iPhone 13. You can also trade in other smartphone devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z fold, and more.

Once you have trade-in your device, you can get the $800 discount on the iPhone 13 Pro.

