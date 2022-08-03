EE customers could get free Netflix and more, This Morning expert highlights deals – Express

Ads

You could be missing out on freebies included as part of your subscription with EE, including a subscription to Netflix, Apple Music, and BT Sport. And if you’re on O2, you can watch the latest blockbusters and boxsets from Amazon’s Prime Video subscription service without paying a penny. As the cost of living crisis sees energy bills skyrocket and broadband providers like BT, TalkTalk and Sky all increasing bills by record amounts, there’s never been a better time to make sure you’re not paying for something unnecessarily.

And if you’re an EE or O2 customer, you might be paying twice for your Netflix or Prime Video. As highlighted by consumer journalist and telly presenter Alice Beer during a segment on This Morning with Phil and Holly. Beer revealed a number of freebies bundled with two of the biggest mobile networks in the UK that you might’ve forgotten were included with your package.

EE has a stellar SIM-only deal for anyone who is happy with their current smartphone or has bought a new handset SIM-free. With 160GB of 5G mobile data each month, you’re unlikely to ever run out of speedy data. You’ll also enjoy unlimited minutes and text messages. And you’ll benefit from EE’s unmatched, award-winning coverage and speeds in the UK

Contract length: 24-months | Data allowance: 160GB of 5G, unlimited texts, unlimited calls | Upfront cost: £0

“Obviously, these all depend on what plan you’re on, but you could be getting free Netflix,” she announced on the sofa in the ITV studio. “That’s worth £5.99 a month. You could be getting Apple Music for six months, or BT Sport, or you could also be gifting some of your data to another family member they could be getting 10 percent off.”

“Have a look if you’re with one of these providers and just see ‘what aren’t I doing?’. O2 customers, if you’re on the Plus Plan, you could be getting 12-months of Prime Video. Maybe, if you’ve already got Amazon Prime, you don’t want to be paying for your Netflix as well, so look at what you’ve got for free and maybe just take another bill out of your monthly outgoings.”



Alice Beer also highlighted some of the free subscriptions included for Vodafone customers, however, she cautioned that switching to a new network because of the free gifts isn’t always the smartest moves. After all, you’ll need to make sure that you’re spending less on your monthly mobile phone bill than it would cost to pay for Netflix, Prime Video, or BT Sport Ultimate on-top of your current deal.

“Vodafone is really good – it might not be the cheapest bills, so don’t switch for the freebies. I can’t say that enough. Weekly treats, giveaways, prize draws, Costa coffees for £1, two Vue cinema tickets for £7,” she added.

To unlock some of these amazing freebies, you’ll need to check the small-print of your current pay monthly or SIM-free deal.

While it’s possible for EE customers to get a Netflix subscription for free from the network, this only applies to those with a Smart Benefit included with their contract. If you have a plan with a Smart Benefit, you’ll be able to choose between a number of freebies. For those with an Android handset, these vary between a complimentary subscription to Apple Music, BT Sports Ultimate, and Netflix.

If you have an iPhone, you’ll be able to pick between Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, or BT Sports Ultimate.



Better yet, EE lets you pick-and-choose between these Smart Benefits each month. Using the companion app, you’ll be able to switch between subscriptions throughout your contract – so, if there’s a fixture that you’re desperate to watch on BT Sports Ultimate, you’ll be able to take up a free subscription for a month, then switch back to Apple TV+ to watch a new boxset that lands on the streaming service a few months later.

Regardless of whether you have a plan with Smart Benefits or not, you will be able to unlock 6-months of free streaming from Apple Music. At £9.99 a month, that’s a generous freebie. All you need to do to claim the complimentary subscription is text MUSIC to 150 from your EE number. And you’re away!

O2 customers who signed-up to a Plus Plan, which are available on a wide range of handsets, will also be able to claim up to six months’ free Apple Music. And on top of that, you’ll be able to benefit from another Extra for 6-months. Like EE, you’ll be able to pick your freebie from a selection, including a subscription to Disney+ (£7.99 a month), Amazon Music Unlimited (£7.99 a month), or Prime Video (£5.99 a month).

While there’s no free subscription bundled with Sky Mobile contracts, anything you watch via a Sky-created app, like Sky Go or Sky Sports, won’t count towards your monthly data allowance. If you’re planning to watch most of your boxsets on the commute to and from the office, this could end up saving you more than a free subscription – as streaming high-resolution video over 4G or 5G can quickly eat through a modest data allowance.

