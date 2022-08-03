D23 Runs Amuck in Salem! – A Halloween Spell-ebration Announced – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Celebrate the Sanderson Sisters’ return as D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and the city of Salem present a spooktacular Halloween event to ignite the season! While fans from across the world will enjoy the haunting sequel Hocus Pocus 2 at home on Disney+, immerse yourself in the experience with a day-long event to celebrate the town where the magic all began!

Upon check-in, guests will receive a commemorative map of the town, highlighting many of the film’s original locations for you to visit, along with some of Salem’s most cherished town landmarks and witchy wonders. This will be your guide to historic and legendary Salem, open for your exploration during this delightfully wicked season. During your self-guided tour of Salem, you’ll soar over to a hometown movie house, where D23 will host an exclusive screening of Hocus Pocus 2!

The evening will conclude in grand style by relighting the candle at The Black Flame Ball, held at the historic Hamilton Hall. At this fantastical Halloween costume party, members are encouraged to channel their inner Sanderson Sister, “Dad-ula,” or pointy pop icon to dance away the night with live music, food, libations, and entertainment that could only be summoned once every 300 years! Look out for a few surprises that are sure to put a spell on you, as this ultimate Halloween party is the perfect way to kick off the spookiest season with plenty of treats—and a few tricks!

Ready your broomsticks, mops, and vacuums because the Sandersons are back, witches, and they’re on the hunt for the best way to ring in the spookiest season of all. Come stay for a spell and join us for D23 Runs Amuck in Salem! – A Halloween Spell-ebration.



More about Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallows’ Eve. This film is not yet rated and arrives on Disney+ September 30.

DETAILS

Event Includes

Please note, Hamilton Hall is a Registered National Historic Landmark, and does not currently provide ramp or elevator access to the second and third floors of the building. There is permanent ramp access to the first floor only. All in attendance must be able to use stairs in order to enter the event venue. The ballroom for the Black Flame Ball is located on the second floor.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m., with movie screenings at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The day will conclude with The Black Flame Ball, hosted by D23, where attendees will receive their commemorative gift upon departure.

BONUS! For an additional (and complimentary!) experience, join the City of Salem and Creative Collective on October 2, 2022, in an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus 2 at the Salem Common, the very same park where Allison and Max walked to school in Hocus Pocus! Please note, the Salem Common is an outdoor venue and seating is not provided. We recommend bringing blankets, pillows, and hoodies. Food and beverage will not be provided, so you may bring your own picnic. Alcoholic beverages and smoking are not permitted. This bonus outdoor screening is complimentary, does not require registration, and offered in partnership with the City of Salem and Creative Collective. Stay tuned to D23.com for more details.

NOTES

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Filming, photography, and other recording will take place in Salem, Massachusetts, and surrounding areas, during the event. By entering the premises, you irrevocably consent to and authorize Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., its affiliates, successors, and assigns (collectively “Disney”), to photograph you, make sound recordings of you, and use such photographs and recordings throughout the world, for any purpose whatsoever in perpetuity, including, but not limited to, television broadcasts and home entertainment products, including, but not limited to, home video, and DVD. All such photographs and sound recordings will be the sole property of Disney.





Source: D23.com

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

Ads

source