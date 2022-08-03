[RUMOR] Apple Car Team Hires Lamborghini Veteran? Here's Why This Italian Car Designer is a Big Deal – Tech Times

Ads

The Apple Car Team allegedly added a Lamborghini veteran, who is expected to handle the design of the upcoming Apple EV.

Ever since the iPhone maker revealed that it is working on its first electric car, numerous rumors about it emerged.

These include Apple partnering with other giant automakers to mass-produce its advanced Apple Car.

On the other hand, there are also some speculations claiming it will be the first completely-autonomous EV in the auto industry.

Now, new rumors appeared, claiming that Apple Inc. hired Luigi Taraborrelli, a 20-year veteran of Lamborghini.

According to Bloomberg‘s latest report, the arrival of Taraborrelli at Apple Project Titan, the project handling the development of the Apple car, was shared by some individuals who are familiar with the tech manufacturer’s works.

However, the Italian car designer hasn’t commented regarding his alleged new position at Apple Inc. Meanwhile, the iPhone maker also prefers staying silent regarding this latest rumor.

If this is true, Taraborrelli’s expertise in car design will be a great help to the Apple Car development.

9To5Mac reported that the Lamborghini veteran is expected to be one of the most senior managers on the Apple Project Titan team.

Now, why is Taraborrelli a big deal to the upcoming Apple electric car?

Taraborrelli is Lamborghini’s head of chassis and vehicle dynamics. He worked on various luxurious vehicles for the Italian automaker.

These include Huracan, Urus, and Aventador. Aside from these three cars, Luigi also designed the concepts for Asterion and Huracan Sterrafato, which are among the limited Lambo cars.

If you will search the mentioned vehicles above, you will see that most of their designs are quite futuristic. If ever Luigi really decided to work on the new Apple Car, there’s a high chance that the upcoming EV will also have a luxurious look.

In November 2021, Apple hired the former Tesla Autopilot director, as well as other ex-employees of the EV maker.

On Feb. 14, Apple Car’s self-driving tech was tested, allowing it to run nearly 21,000 kilometers.

