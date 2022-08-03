Tech treat: Massive price drop on iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE; Nothing phone (1) to be available offline – Economic Times

iPhone 15 series to stand out with dual hole-punch cutout, leaks hint at new displays
Apple to strengthen SMS filters, to roll out 12 sub-categories for Indian users to combat spam
iPhone users may not need to punch in CAPTCHA codes anymore, thanks to iOS 16
The government mopped up a record over ₹1.5 lakh crore from India’s first auction of 5G spectrum which ended Monday, with Reliance Jio emerging as the largest bidder.
It’s getting harder for Indian importers to source natural gas from international markets as Europe is drawing away much of the global supply to its shores ahead of winter amid Russian supply cuts.
India’s monthly goods and services tax (GST) collection hit the second highest ever in July while manufacturing activity bounced back to an eight-month high, indicating that economic recovery remained firm as interest rates inched up.
The world’s biggest surveillance company most people haven’t heard of
Stock Radar: This insurance stock gave a breakout above falling trendline resistance; time to buy?
Three insights to kick-start your day: featuring Zomato’s Eternal move
