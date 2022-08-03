Defenceless fish star adjoins moon twice in Qatar's sky in August – Gulf Times

Ads

Qatar Calendar House said that the skies of Qatar and the countries of the Arab region will witness the phenomenon of the arrival of the star of the defenceless fish to the nearest point of the moon twice during this month, noting that it will be visible in the evening sky towards the western horizon.

QCH astronomer Dr Bashir Marzouk said that the star of the defenceless fish will be located next to the moon for the first time Wednesday, noting that the angular distance between them will be approximately 4.6 arc degrees, and Qatar residents can see the star and the moon together with the naked eye above the western horizon after sunset at 6:18pm Doha local time.

He said that on Aug 31 evening, the star of the defenceless fish will be located next to the moon for the second time during the month, and the residents of Qatar can enjoy observing the phenomenon after sunset. Dr Marzouk added that the importance of these phenomena lies in the fact that they are a good opportunity to confirm the accuracy of astronomical calculations used to calculate the orbits of planets, stars and the moon around us, in addition to the possibility of enjoying seeing and photographing the moon and the star of the defenceless fish together at the nearest point.

