Apple's 10.2-inch iPad returns to record low deal price of $299 – Laptop Mag

By Hilda Scott published 2 August 22

Pick up Apple’s 9th generation iPad for just $299

Apple’s iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets.

Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so that’s $30 off and its lowest price ever. If you’re on the hunt for a new Apple tablet, this is one of the best iPad deals out there.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the iPad Pro for $699 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Tablet: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Apple iPad at Amazon. This 9th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Released in 2021, the 9th generation iPad boasts 20% faster performance than its predecessor. Useful features like Touch ID and Apple Pay provide secure logins and fast, easy payments.

The iPad in this deal packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. Integrated into its design are stereo speakers, an 8MP wide angle rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

In our 2021 iPad review, we were impressed by its outstanding performance and vivid, 10.2-inch display. The iPad endured an impressive 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of constant Wi-Fi surfing at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the iPad an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In our lab’s Geekbench 5 performance benchmark test, the iPad bested its competitors with a score of 3,387. It surpassed the scores of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (1,291) and Galaxy Tab S7 FE (1,965) by a huge margin.

Powered by the latest iPadOS 15, the 9th generation has a redesigned user interface. There are new home screen widgets, keyboard shortcut and multitasking menus. You also get a new App Library, Quick Note app and Auto Translate speech detection.

Optional accessories let you sketch or use the 2021 iPad as a laptop. It works with the 1st generation Apple Pencil (sold separately for $99) and Apple Smart Keyboard (sold separately for $159).

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the Apple iPad is a solid buy.

