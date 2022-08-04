The Next Overwatch 2 Beta Will Not Run On Windows 7 Or 8 – Forbes

Ads

Sombra in Overwatch 2

Blizzard will open up the Overwatch 2 beta servers again later this month for PC, PlayStation and Xbox players. There are a few things you’ll need to know if you want to make it in.

I have a more extensive post that explains how you can sign up for access, but it’s worth pointing out one change to the PC requirements this time around. The first beta was available on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. However, an FAQ notes that the Windows 7 and Windows 8 no longer meet the minimum PC specs.

If you are somehow still running Windows 7 or Windows 8 in 2022, you might be out of luck, even if you meet the rest of the minimum required specs (which are the same as for the last beta). I’d recommend updating your PC to Windows 10 anyway for security reasons, but if you really want to join the Overwatch 2 beta, it looks like it’s time to make the switch.

Oh, and the game won’t be supported on macOS. Sorry.

