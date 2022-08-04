American Finances Updates: How to get Cheap Gas and Free Gas, How to claim a Stimulus Check – Marca

Ads

All the most recent benefits news and money-saving tips this Wednesday, August 3

Hello everyone and welcome along to today’s American Finances Updates live blog this Wednesday, August 3, where we’ll bring you information on the latest financial news from across the USA.

As we do every day in this space, we share the details of useful benefits schemes and we also share money-saving tips that can help you deal with the sky high gas prices and energy bills, including information on the measures being taken by the government to combat this.

So, as we move further into this new month of August, follow along with us in this live blog, with the updates following below and with the most recent entries the ones nearest the top.

Inflation continues to ravage the US and the exact causes of it have been hotly debated.

“The way to think about it is there’s not going to be a lot of relief on inflation because if we pump another $600 billion free cash, which is basically what Build Back Better is, into the market after putting $6 trillion of free money in, there’s a reason we have inflation,” O’Leary said on Yahoo Finance Live. “We just print too much money.”

A new bill has been introduced in the US Senate which would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the direct regulator of the biggest cryptocurrencies. Should it pass, then companies that provide crypto platforms would have to register with the CFTC. That would then mean fair pricing, prevent market manipulation, avoid conflicts of interest and maintaining “adequate financial resources” would be required.

Inflation is continuing to cause major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America. Gas prices in particular have reached near-unprecedented levels and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.

Luckily, there are a number of stimulus payments in various states that a lot of people are eligible to receive which can help to lessen the burden of the cost of living.

Nine states are offering direct payments in August the help fight the squeeze.

In Chicago, Illinois, there are 50 dollar transit cards and 150 dollar gas cards up for grabs and applying now would put people in the draw for September, as they use a lottery system.

In order to be deemed eligible you must be at least 18 years old, have a city sticker with the correct mailing information for your vehicle, and have an income at or below 100 percent of the area median income for Chicago.

Citizens in Colorado can still get up to 1,500 dollars as a summer refund but they will have to wait for it. This is only true for those who have an approved extension which lasts until October 17. Those who filed before June 30, should see a check this month.

Adecision from the White House on when student loan payments in the United States of America will need to be paid again doesn’t not seem to be imminent.

They were first paused in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and since that decision was taken, they have been rescheduled six times by the Trump and Biden administrations.

In theory, they should be resuming in September. Some experts feel that the government will continue the moratorium though beyond September.

“The Department of Education will continue to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy on student loan borrowers,” a spokesperson told CNN on July 25.

The rep added that the DoE will “communicate directly with borrowers about the end of the payment pause when a decision is made.”

It was reported by Bloomberg that President Biden is thinking of extending the pause on student loan repayments until the end of 2022 or even until the summer of 2023.

The moratorium has halted payments and interest for 35 million Americans and suspended collection efforts against the 7 million borrowers currently in default. Nearly 200 billion dollars in loans have been deferred in all, according to an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Although July saw prices dip compared to June, there does not seem to be any further let up in August when it comes to the high gas prices that have been seen across the United States of America.

Consumers are fairly trying all they can to save money on gas but prices at the pimps are staying high nationwide.

To help you fill up your car for less, we’ve created this guide to the cheapest gas stations in the 10 biggest cities in the USA.

When it comes to finding the cheapest gas stations in the USA, these are the lowest-priced places to get gas in the top 10 most populated cities in the country:

New York, New York (3.89 dollars): Montauk Native Gasoline, 182 C Poospatuck Ln, Mastic, NY.

Los Angeles, California (4.59 dollars): Berri Brothers, 3860 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA.

Chicago, Illinois (3.49 dollars): Luke, 9502 E 37th Ave, Hobart, IN.

Houston, Texas (3.13 dollars): Circle K, 13215 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX.

Phoenix, Arizona (3.75 dollars): Gurus Grace LLC, 1949 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3.84 dollars): Sun Gas & Diesel, 1228 Middletown Warwick Rd, Middletown, DE.

San Antonio, Texas (3.19 dollars): Flying J, 1815 N Foster Rd, San Antonio, TX.

San Diego, California (4.73 dollars): Circle K, 26746 N Centre City Pkwy, Escondido, CA.

Dallas, Texas (2.64 dollars): Exxon, 2410 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX.

San Jose, California (4.89 dollars): Chevron, 710 San Benito St, Hollister, CA.

