Disney Plus Hotstar subscription 2022 for mobile and TV: monthly and yearly plans, price in India, offers, number of screens, and more – 91mobiles

Disney+ Hotstar plans prices start at Rs 49/ month in India.

Disney Plus Hotstar is among the most popular streaming platforms in India. It owes this popularity owing to its vast catalogue, including Disney titles such as Marvel and Pixar, along with hundreds of other movies and series from renowned production houses, including HBO, Fox, and Showtime. The Disney Plus Hotstar also has exclusive digital rights to IPL and a number of other live sports, namely Premier League, F1, and Wimbledon. Additionally, Disney Plus Hostar has most of its movies and shows available in local Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to target a wider base. Here’s a quick look at Disney Plus Hotstar plans in India and various workarounds that you can use to get it for free:

Disney Plus Hotstar plans in India are available in three tiers: Mobile, Super, and Premium. They are all yearly subscription plans from the streaming platform. While the catalogue of content remains the same across plans, they differ in terms of prices, screen support, and resolution. The Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans are as follows:

This is the most basic plan from Disney Plus Hotstar. It works only on mobile phones (or tablets) and offers content, including 7 multiplex blockbusters, Disney Plus originals, Hotstar Specials, Live sports, and more in HD (720p). That said, the Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription supports just one screen at a time.

As for the price, the Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription is available in as many as four tiers. In addition to the yearly subscription, the company is offering monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly versions of this plan. Here’s how much they will cost:

The Disney Plus Hotstar Super is priced at Rs 899/ year. This Hotstar subscription works on any device out there, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. However, the plan supports two concurrent screens. The content catalogue and resolution remains the same as the Mobile plan.

This is the best Hotstar plan for TV. The Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription lets you stream 4K content on up to four devices simultaneously. The plan is priced at Rs 299/ month or Rs 1,499 a year.

There is also a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar in India; however, you hardly get anything here. The subscription doesn’t allow users to watch live sports, including TATA IPL 2022, for more than 5 minutes. Additionally, you can’t access popular Disney movies and TV shows, web series, and more. The content that is available to watch with the Hotstar free subscription is served with ads.

Disney Plus Hotstar subscription is currently available with a discount offer. Below are the details of this offer and what you need to do to get it.

This third party platform is offering a 7 percent discount on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription. You can purchase the subscription for Rs 1,394 instead of Rs 1,499.

Here’s how it works:

You can get Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription in India for free with select Airtel, Vi, and Jio recharge plans. These recharge plans are also bundled with free voice, data, SMS, and other benefits, in addition to the subscription. This makes them better offerings than the straightforward Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription plan, which is worth Rs 499.

Jio recharge plans with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription start for as low as Rs 151. Here’s a quick look at the benefits they offer along with their validity.

The Disney Plus Hotstar subscription is also available with Jio Fiber recharge broadband plans starting at Rs 999.

For Airtel users, Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription is available with the following plans:



Vi has also partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer a free Mobile subscription that includes live sports such as IPL 2022, exclusive Hotstar Specials, movies, and more to its subscribers. The subscription is available to all Vodafone Idea prepaid users with plans starting at Rs 499. Vi postpaid users can subscribe to Rs 499 or above to get access to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription and watch IPL and more for free.

In addition to these Airtel, Jio, and Vi recharge and postpaid plans, the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription is also available for free with Flipkart SuperCoins. The reward-based system from the e-commerce platform allows you to buy the Mobile subscription of the streaming platform for as low as 299 SuperCoins. You can earn these SuperCoins with regular shopping via Flipkart. If you have 299 SuperCoins, here’s how to avail them for the Hotstar subscription:

Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription supports one screen at a time, while Super and Premium plan let you stream content on two and four concurrent screens respectively. The platform works on almost every device out there, including desktops, Android/ iOS-powered devices, Android/ webOS TVs, and Fire TV Stick.

As long as it’s not a live show, you can download and save pretty much every Disney Plus Hotstar content on your device.

The Disney Plus Hotstar plans show customers ads during streaming, with VIP and Mobile plans.

Absolutely not! The payment once deducted will not be reverted even if you don’t want to use Disney Plus Hotstar. Additionally, these plans cannot be transferred, so be careful while choosing the plan you want to use.

Yes, you can upgrade from the Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile/ Super subscription plan to Premium. However, this would require you to pay the sum that you would get after deducting the Mobile/ Super subscription cost from the Premium plan price.

Hotstar has its services in select countries outside India such as the US, UK, and Canada. However, the catalogue of content isn’t the same as you get in India. If you want to see what Hotstar has to offer in areas outside India, you need a VPN with servers in India.

Not yet. Disney+ Hotstar is only available for PC users via the web. However, you can download the Hotstar app on Windows PC/ laptop and Mac using Android emulators. This will bring Disney+ Hotstar for Android features, which aren’t different from iOS, to desktop.

Yes, Disney Plus Hotstar is testing monthly plans in India at the moment. The Rs 299 premium plan, which the company has discontinued, is showing up again. They are also offering a Rs 49/ month mobile-only plan to select Android users.

