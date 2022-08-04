Musk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing Probe – Bloomberg

Ads

Stock Bulls Defy Bond Pessimism With Visions of Soft Landing

Ex-Congressman, Professor Say ADHD Startup Done Overstated Their Ties

Swiss Engineering Company ABB Tries Again to Sell Power-Conversion Unit

Tesla Investors Boost Stock for Sixth Day, Unfazed by US-China Tensions

Apple Plans to Delay Launch of iPadOS 16 Update by About a Month

Manchin-Schumer Bill Gets Budget-Office Nod for $102 Billion Deficit Cut

GOP’s Ron Johnson Faults ‘Entitlements,’ Handing Democrats a Weapon

Capital One Expands Offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

Worried You’re Going to Lose Your Job? Here’s What To Do

Review: Youth And Anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

Million-Dollar Ferraris, Lambos to Defy Bear Market at Pebble Beach

Corporate Bond Market Didn’t Get the Recession Memo

Zawahiri Killing Gives Afghanistan an Opening With US

This Arthritis Drug Deserves Its Aggressive Patent Protection

Masters’s Arizona Win Gets Thiel His Second GOP Senate Candidate

Podcast Guests Are Paying Up to $50,000 to Appear on Popular Shows

We’re Hiring, Especially If You’re in High School and Want an Apprenticeship

Biden Praises ‘Powerful’ Kansas Vote on Abortion, Signs New Order

Indiana Trans Student Gets Support From Other States in Fight Over Restroom Use

Kansas Kicks Off String of Abortion Ballot Measures Post-Roe

Most of Nebraska Wildfire Contained, Despite Lack of Rain

Manchin Deal Tosses $30 Billion Lifeline to US Nuclear Reactors

Ride-Hailing Drivers Struggle With Crime and Gas Costs

Bedrock, USA: Getting a Recall on the Ballot

Indonesia Breaks Ground on Its New Capital City

Crypto Miners Would Get Tax Reporting Reprieve in Senate Bill

Canadian Crypto Firm CoinSmart Is on the Hunt for Cheap Assets

Luxury Brands Gucci, Tiffany Dive Into NFTs Despite Slump





Omead Afshar, one of Elon Musk’s top lieutenants and the executive running Tesla Inc.’s Texas factory, is under scrutiny in an internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla has already fired some employees in relation to the probe, and the electric-vehicle maker plans to part ways with Afshar, likely through a leave of absence initially, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Terms of his exit are still being worked out.

source