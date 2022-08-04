Musk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing Probe – Bloomberg

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Stock Bulls Defy Bond Pessimism With Visions of Soft Landing
Ex-Congressman, Professor Say ADHD Startup Done Overstated Their Ties
Swiss Engineering Company ABB Tries Again to Sell Power-Conversion Unit
Tesla Investors Boost Stock for Sixth Day, Unfazed by US-China Tensions
Apple Plans to Delay Launch of iPadOS 16 Update by About a Month
Manchin-Schumer Bill Gets Budget-Office Nod for $102 Billion Deficit Cut
GOP’s Ron Johnson Faults ‘Entitlements,’ Handing Democrats a Weapon
Capital One Expands Offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron District
Worried You’re Going to Lose Your Job? Here’s What To Do
Review: Youth And Anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
Million-Dollar Ferraris, Lambos to Defy Bear Market at Pebble Beach
Corporate Bond Market Didn’t Get the Recession Memo
Zawahiri Killing Gives Afghanistan an Opening With US
This Arthritis Drug Deserves Its Aggressive Patent Protection
Masters’s Arizona Win Gets Thiel His Second GOP Senate Candidate
Podcast Guests Are Paying Up to $50,000 to Appear on Popular Shows
We’re Hiring, Especially If You’re in High School and Want an Apprenticeship
Biden Praises ‘Powerful’ Kansas Vote on Abortion, Signs New Order
Indiana Trans Student Gets Support From Other States in Fight Over Restroom Use
Kansas Kicks Off String of Abortion Ballot Measures Post-Roe
Most of Nebraska Wildfire Contained, Despite Lack of Rain
Manchin Deal Tosses $30 Billion Lifeline to US Nuclear Reactors
Ride-Hailing Drivers Struggle With Crime and Gas Costs
Bedrock, USA: Getting a Recall on the Ballot
Indonesia Breaks Ground on Its New Capital City
Crypto Miners Would Get Tax Reporting Reprieve in Senate Bill
Canadian Crypto Firm CoinSmart Is on the Hunt for Cheap Assets
Luxury Brands Gucci, Tiffany Dive Into NFTs Despite Slump
Edward Ludlow
Omead Afshar, one of Elon Musk’s top lieutenants and the executive running Tesla Inc.’s Texas factory, is under scrutiny in an internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials, according to people familiar with the matter.
Tesla has already fired some employees in relation to the probe, and the electric-vehicle maker plans to part ways with Afshar, likely through a leave of absence initially, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Terms of his exit are still being worked out.
Musk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing Probe – Bloomberg
The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.