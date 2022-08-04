TapClassifieds Announces Partnerships with Google and Microsoft – PR Newswire

Ads

Searching for your content…

In-Language News

Contact Us

888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 10 PM ET

News provided by

Aug 03, 2022, 08:36 ET

Share this article

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TapClassifieds is proud to announce it has both earned the Google Partners badge and was accepted into the Microsoft Partner Network this year for its continued innovation and digital marketing success on both platforms. TapClassifieds is a Silicon Valley-based marketing success technology solutions company that provides lead generation, customer engagement, and attribution solutions to automotive dealerships.

The Google Partners program recognizes companies that have demonstrated expertise with Google Ads and fostered successful marketing campaigns for clients. Becoming a Google Partner allows TapClassifieds to develop a deeper strategic partnership with Google, helping them better serve their clients through the Google VLA, Google Business Profile, and Google Cars for Sale features.

The Microsoft Partner Network enables partners to better support clients’ digital acceleration, drive new growth, and create real-world impact. Status as a Microsoft Partner grants TapClassifieds the ability to enhance and optimize existing marketing solutions for clients through Bing and MSN. This program boosts the company’s existing expertise with Bing Places, Bing Dealer Storefront, and MSN Autos Marketplace.

These partnerships with Google and Microsoft give TapClassifieds access to increased product education and certifications that allow them to maximize campaign optimization, consumer insight reports that will inform the implementation of proven successful strategies based on global consumer insights, and technical support from Google allowing them to address clients’ concerns quicker than before, and special promotions to boost new customers’ advertising budgets to ensure successful launches.

TapClassifieds is an industry-leading digital marketing success platform that allows dealerships to reach, engage, and convert modern shoppers into customers. The digital marketing success platform includes access to the TapClassifieds Network of top search engines, marketplaces, digital classifieds, and social media sites for automated inventory marketing and distribution to support dealerships in selling more vehicles. The platform’s engagement and unified messaging capabilities help businesses easily engage with their customers through all communication channels. The company has been one of INC’s fastest-growing private companies in the US for three years and has won several awards including, the AWA Digital Marketing Award, Silicon Review’s 50 fastest-growing companies, the SI 100 Most Promising Tech Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100.

For more information, visit www.tapclassifieds.com.

Contact:

Arvind Srinivasan

310-408-4251

[email protected]

SOURCE TapClassifieds

Cision Distribution 888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 9 PM ET

source