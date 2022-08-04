New Sturdier Oga's Cantina Coaster Set Available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios – WDW News Today

Ads

A new Oga’s Cantina coaster set is available for purchase from Jewels of Bith in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Paper coasters taken home from Oga’s Cantina will break down after a while, but wood coasters can last through all of your beverage adventures. These new engraved wood coasters feature the designs from the much sought-after coasters used in the bar, but in a more resilient medium.

The set includes four coasters. They come wrapped in a bronze-colored ribbon.

Each coaster has a different wood burned design, as shown on the tag.

One features an Ewok with “Yub Nub” in Aurebesh, a reference to the Yub Nub cocktail available at Oga’s. Another coaster features a rancor, inspired by the Bloody Rancor cocktail. The third coaster features DJ Rex. This design is the only one not available as a coaster from Oga’s Cantina. The fourth reads “Oga’s Cantina” in Aurebesh, with a drink at the center.

The backs of all the coasters are plain wood, with the land logo and various copyright information.

The coasters are roughly 1/4 inch thick, definitely sturdier than their paper counterparts.

These are also available at Disneyland Resort. Will you be bringing them home? Let us know in the comments.

