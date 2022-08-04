How to secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without letting them know [Guide] – MobiGyaan

MobiGyaan – Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Facebook-owned Instagram, which was initially popular for its photo filters, has become immensely popular over the past years, resulting in its active users increasing constantly. Well, apart from its photo filters, there are some other features as well that Instagram is famous for – one of them being Instagram Stories that was introduced back in August 2016.
For those unaware, with Instagram Stories, users can share photos and videos with their followers (and non-followers, if account is public) that disappear automatically after 24 hours. And, when you watch someone’s Instagram Stories, the person who posted the Story knows about it.
Well, currently, Instagram’s official app doesn’t let users secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without letting them know. However, there are some ways through which you can secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without them knowing about it. Sounds interesting? Yes? Well then, read on.
Step 1: To secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without letting them know, open the Internet browser on your computer or smartphone and go to storiesig.com.
Step 2: Now, enter the Instagram username of the person or brand whose Instagram Stories you want to watch secretly without them knowing, and then press Enter (do note that the Instagram account has to be Public for this to work).
Step 3: As soon as you enter the Instagram username and hit Enter, you will see the profile picture of that Instagram account appearing below the text box along with the total number of Stories the account has posted. Well, to secretly watch Instagram Stories of that person/brand, just click on its username.
Step 4: Doing so will show you all the photos and videos that have been posted by that person or brand on Instagram Stories. If it’s a video, you can watch it anonymously by clicking on the ‘Play’ button located below the video.
That said, you can also secretly save Instagram Stories of others by clicking on the ‘Download’ button. The photos posted in Instagram Stories will also have the ‘Download’ button below so that they can be saved on your device.
However, it’s worth noting that this method only works if the said account is public. Besides, we also noticed that this method doesn’t work every time. In such cases, you can use Method 2 detailed below.
Step 1: To secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without letting them know, you will have to download the ‘Story Saver‘ app from Play Store.
Step 2: Now open the Story Saver app and login with your Instagram account.
Step 3: As soon as you log in to the Story Saver app with your Instagram account, you will see a list of all the Instagram accounts that you follow who have posted Instagram Stories. This includes private accounts as well. To secretly watch Instagram Stories of any of these accounts, just tap on their name.
Step 4: As soon you tap on that Instagram account’s name, you will see all the photos and videos that have been posted in Instagram Stories by that account in a grid format. Well, just long-press on that photo or video to secretly watch it without letting the person know who posted it. Alternately, you can also swipe right.
Having said that, if you are an iPhone or iPad user who wants to secretly watch Instagram Stories, then you can download the ‘Repost Story for Instagram‘ app from iTunes.
Well that’s it. That’s how you can secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without letting them know about it. The reason to secretly watch Instagram Stories can be different for different people, and we hope that you will be responsible enough when using the tricks we mentioned above.
