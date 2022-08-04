Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE 3 pre-paid $380, more – 9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE...

July 5

Jul. 5th 2022

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking following the holiday weekend, with some holdovers on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank at $44 and a chance to score a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Joining all of the other ongoing July 4th Apple deals, Amazon is now taking up to $449 off the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. With prices starting at $999 for the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration, you’re looking at either the second-best prices of the year on some of the lower capacity models up to new all-time lows on the higher-end offerings at $249 off or more. You’ll need to add some of them to your cart for the prices to drop at checkout.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review for what to expect from the M1 iPad Pro.

Newegg is now offering Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand for $44. Down from the usual $70 price tag you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $26 off. This is also well below our previous $60 mention, as well.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

Boost Mobile is now offering Apple’s latest pre-paid iPhone SE 3 for $380. Down from the usual $429 going rate you’d typically pay with today’s offer marking one of the first cash discounts to date and the first promotion in months. No trade-in is required, and the handset can be fully unlocked after a year on the pre-paid service with your plan of choice.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

Amazon is now taking as much as $250 off Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Starting at $1,799, there are now deeper discounts live on the 1TB models at $2,449 to deliver a match of the all-time low for only the second time.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

Amazon has now kicked off a notable Samsung memory and SSD sale with deals starting from $20. One standout offer is the 500GB T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $85 Originally $130 and closer to $105 these days, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 2TB model matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $250 shipped, down from the $290 or more.

Featuring a palm-sized form-factor with a solid aluminum unibody construction, Samsung’s Touch model stands out from the competition with a notable (and optional) LED fingerprint security scanner system to ensure your private data remains that way. From there, you’ll find the 1,050MB/s speeds comparable with almost all of the best portable SSDs in its class alongside a shock-resistant design that can withstand accidental drops up to 6-feet. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s Samsung Amazon storage sale.

