Apple Valley Unified alerts parents of data breach – HDDailyNews

Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:09 pm

APPLE VALLEY — An Orange County-based educational company called Illuminate Education has been notifying school districts it works with that a data breach has compromised current and former students’ information. The company reportedly earns around $126 million in annual revenue works with school districts in all 50 states.

Previous reports by the company say that on January 8, 2022, Illuminate Education discovered a data breach and brought in a third-party forensic expert to investigate. By March 2022, the data breach was confirmed and data containing potentially protected student information had been subjected to unauthorized access.

According to the company’s website, Illuminate Education partners with educators to reach new levels of student performance, empowering teachers with data to serve the whole child. Its solution is said to bring together holistic data and collaborative instructional tools and puts them in the hands of educators.

In Apple Valley, a district-wide email was sent out to families on August 2, 2022. Families were informed that AVUSD no longer uses Illuminate Education. The email said “Our last upload of data was March 17, 2021. The AVUSD student data was a possible part of the data breach and in following the best practices in these cases, Illuminate is notifying all parties who might be involved and offering credit monitoring.”

AVUSD did not specify to families what data specifically was shared with Illuminate Education that could be a part of the breach but did tell families that they share “very limited student information with the platform, compliant with all relevant laws and regulations.”

