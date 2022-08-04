Apple Carplay, Android Auto and more: The best high-tech upgrades for your car – CBS News

Ads

June 7, 2022

Even if you don’t have the latest car model, you can still get the latest tech for it. We’ve found some of the best high-tech car upgrades that can make your older car feel brand new.

Backup camera upgrade: Sony XAV-AX3200 car stereo bundle with backup camera, $398

Top-rated dash cam: Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, $110 (reduced from $130)

Add Alexa to your car: Amazon Echo Auto – $50

One of the biggest upgrades you can make to your car is adding phone connectivity. You can do this with a new head unit that supports Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. These car-based operating systems allow you to access GPS-based directions, reply to messages and stream music on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and more from your dash. You should also consider upgrading your older car with safety tech, such as backup cameras and dash cams.

There are great car tech upgrades for all budgets ahead, all top-rated and available on Amazon now.

Many new cars support Apple Carplay and Android Auto, car-based operating systems that perform many of the same functions as your phone, but on an in-dash display. Older cars will need an upgrade to a head unit with a video display to support Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Here are some top-rated head unit picks below.

More than just an upgrade to Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Sony’s new XAV-AX3200 car stereo bundle adds back-up camera functionality to your car. The 150-degree wide angle lens reduces blind spots.

Sony XAV-AX3200 car stereo bundle with backup camera, $398

The Pioneer digital receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Sirius XM radio, Pandora, and Spotify.

This Pioneer digital receiver with a 7-inch touchscreen provides a high-resolution (800 x 480) display with support for both Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It’s a great way to add Bluetooth connectivity and support for satellite radio (Sirius XM subscription required) to an older vehicle.

Pioneer AVH-2400NEX digital multimedia receiver, $497 (reduced from $550)

For those seeking a budget option, we present the Atoto F7 reciever. It’s compatible both Apple Carplay and Android Auto, with a screen mirroring feature built in to access all your phone’s apps. We suggest pairing the receiver with the rearview camera add-on for $39 more.

Atoto F7 CarPlay & Android Auto car stereo receiver, $160 (reduced from $170)

Atoto rearview camera add-on, $39

Check out some other useful tech products to help you upgrade your car with the newest features.

Amazon Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app and plays audio through your car’s speakers. It can connect through an auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. You use voice controls to change the music, ask for directions, check the weather and more.

Amazon Echo Auto, $50

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is a compact discreet dash cam. It records video in 1080p with a 140-degree field of vision. The parking guard feature monitors activity around your car while it’s parked and sends alerts to your phone if an incident is detected.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, $110 (reduced from $130)

If you still have an older vehicle without Bluetooth or USB connectivity, you can upgrade your car with this inexpensive gadget. It provides a stable connection for streaming audio via FM radio transmission. It comes with two charging ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

UnbreakCable Bluetooth transmitter, $24 (reduced from $27)

These heated seat cushions are made of soft velour material. They connect to your car’s auxiliary power outlet and heat up in about two minutes.

Sunny 12V heated seat cushion, $53

The AstroAI portable fridge and freezer is great for keeping groceries or snacks cool on long drives. It has a 15-liter capacity and can reach temperatures as low as -4℉. It also has a battery protection mechanism to prevent your vehicle battery from dying while the fridge is plugged in.

AstroAI portable fridge for car, $200

The weBoost signal booster promises to enhance your cell signal, reduce dropped calls and improve data speeds while driving. It’s compatible with all U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile. It comes with a signal boosting phone cradle that charges the phone.

weBoost Drive Sleek cell phone signal booster, $200

The Tymate tire pressure monitoring system provides five alert types: high pressure, low pressure, high temperature, rapid air leakage and a low-battery alarm. The sensors can be placed on your tires in place of the valve cap and will give you continuous tire pressure readings and alerts.

Tymate tire pressure monitoring system, $81 (reduced from $90)

