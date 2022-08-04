Some Isle of Wight hospital computers still using Windows 7, but fully supported by Microsoft say NHS Trust – On The Wight

Ads



When a reader got in touch after hearing from Hospital staff that their computer was still using Windows 7, News OnTheWight investigated. Here’s what we found

A News OnTheWight reader got in touch last week with concerns that some computers at St Mary’s Hospital were still using Windows 7 operating system. The latest version of the Windows operating system is 11.

Microsoft say on their Website that support for Windows 7 is discontinued, although the software will continue to function.

Our reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, said,

“I am currently a patient at St Mary’s, and I have been impressed with the care I have received, and was very surprised when chatting to the nursing staff as they were waiting for the computer to ‘wake up’, that although they had very modern equipment, they had to load all the information on a Windows 7 Microsoft computer.

“My understanding was that Windows 7 is not supported by Microsoft, and is more vulnerable to viruses and hackers, as well as struggling to cope with the complex software that the NHS uses, causing frustration.”

3,650 devices in the Trust

That sounded potentially worrying, so News OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight NHS Trust to find out more.

A spokesperson confirmed that across the Trust there are just seven computers operating Windows 7, out of a total of around 3,650 devices.

Although two of these connect to specialist software, like Medisight, this hasn’t prevented them from being upgraded.

IW NHS: “All of these machines are fully supported by Microsoft”

Putting our reader’s mind at rest, the spokesperson confirmed that all those computers using Windows 7 are fully supported by Microsoft.

When asked about whether they were connected to the Trust’s network, they replied,

“They connect to the Trust’s network and are fully updated, with all the necessary cyber security measures in place.

“All remaining Windows 7 machines are due to be replaced in the coming months as part of our ongoing IT transformation work.”

So if you do happen to see Windows 7 being used at the Hospital, you should be reassured that there is no need for concern.

Image: kamikura under CC BY 2.0

VentnorLad

22.Feb.2022 6:53pm

Seven?

Eleven?

I must be a traveller from the future, I’m using Windows 95…

Alternative Perspective

22.Feb.2022 11:29pm

I was under the impression part of the £48million awarded to the Trust was for IT.

It would be interesting to see what this £48million was actually spent on, and how much of this money has been spent on the island.

Mark L Francis

23.Feb.2022 7:26am

Everyone wanted to use Window 7 but they got stuck with crappy Windows 8 with all those awful tiles on it optimised for phones. W7 should have Grade 2 listed status.

Angela Hewitt

23.Feb.2022 7:41am

OK so my take. I eventually got onto windows 7 after XP and prior to that windows 95. I decided to ignore windows 8. Then I suffered with pink screen. Got reset onto windows 7 still ignoring windows 8. IN the meantime we were all encouraged to move onto windows 10 for free. I ignored this. My thinking was what’s the point we get onto windows 10 then a couple of years later we are told to change to widows 12. I was of course right but it happens to be windows 11. NOW, is windows 11 going to be another windows 8 catastrophe? I was very recently thinking of getting a new computer with all that entails and adopting windows 10. Still thinking.

MY thinking is also that hackers are more interested in windows 10 users – the majority. And I am careful.

I can only guess but the NHS has, should have, strict guidelines about downloads and use of computers and they will have dedicated software and high grade security

Mark

23.Feb.2022 8:50am

It’s worse than that – many NHS web systems only work on internet explorer!

elemental

23.Feb.2022 1:27pm

Windows 7 may be ok for use as part of an internal system of data storage that doesn’t connect to the internet but Microsoft’s security updates for 7 ceased over two years ago, after they extended the original cessation date.

