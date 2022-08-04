Bholdus: Bridging to Giants, Starting With Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – GlobeNewswire

Ads

December 15, 2021 23:58 ET | Source: Bholdus Bholdus

Singapore, SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bholdus has recently released its Cross-chain function on December 15, 2021. Bholdus Cross-chain function is designed to prioritize cyber security, lower fees and create the smoothest experience for users. This is considered one of the most important features since it has the capability of helping Bholdus network establish a better interoperability with other huge ecosystems.

Cross-chain is a solution for storing/transferring digital assets (including coins, tokens & NFTs); initiating actions across multiple networks (interoperability); as well as sending information across different Blockchains. Additionally, users can also use this Cross-chain feature to exchange assets in GameFi, connect DeFi applications and optimize the interface being used.

At the moment, Bholdus is developing a Decentralized Heterogeneous Cross-chain protocol, aiming to solve the current unresolved defects of Cross-chain: security issues and high transaction fee.

With Heterogeneous Cross-chains, networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum (ERC), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana, etc. will become easily interoperable with Bholdus Chain (BHC20). Regarding Polkadot, Bholdus will build a separate Sidechain that has the ability to communicate and interoperate freely with all existing Parachains. The Sidechain and Cross-chain will be connected via a bridge, built by Bholdus technical team.

Bholdus Mainnet (launching this December), which is integrated with the BSC Cross-chain feature, will be verified by a 3rd party that specializes in network auditing. This will assist in ensuring users’ safety as well as preventing any potential dangers that might arise. According to the initial roadmap, Bholdus Cross-chain function will be further developed and expanded to other prominent Blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and so on in the near future.

Nhat Phan, Co-Founder and CEO of Bholdus, shared: “Cross-chain will assist Blockchain in breaking down barriers and becoming decentralized in its true sense.” This Cross-chain function will help Bholdus establishing a solid platform for further development of its own ecosystem with GameFi and DeFi projects. Bholdus also wants to be a blockchain intermediary for transferring digital assets between networks and ecosystems. Ultimately, the cross-chain functionality is a commitment of Bholdus with users and investors: ensuring important project milestones in the roadmap and creating demands for real-life usage of BHO tokens.

Follow Bholdus on:

– Website: http://bholdus.com

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/bholdus

– Facebook: https://fb.com/bholdus

– Telegram News Global: https://t.me/Bholdus

– Telegram Chat Global: https://t.me/Bholdus_ENcommunity

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ae0132-d28d-45b1-9638-521a21fa6f39

source

Ads