Microsoft launches 5 MB Outlook Lite app for Android with features similar to the full version – News9 LIVE

Ads

3 Aug 2022 1:48 PM GMT

The new fast and light version of the app was mentioned in Microsoft’s 365 roadmap. (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has released a Lite version of the Outlook app for Android. The app is only 5 MB in size, yet has a lot of features found in the full Outlook application. Outlook, Hotmail, MSN, Live, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts are the ones supported by Outlook Lite. It does not support third-party email accounts such as Gmail, so to do that, you’ll need to use the full version of the app. Microsoft confirmed the launch of the new Outlook Lite app last month, saying the app was in the final stages of its development.

The app is now available for Android users in 14 countries, including India, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. Support for other countries will also be added in the future.

The faster and lighter version of the app was mentioned in Microsoft’s 365 roadmap. Outlook Lite is said to consume less battery power and perform well on 2G and 3G networks. At 5 MB, it’s a great option to look into for people who have devices with slower processors and limited storage space.

(Image Credit: News9live)

The tech giant describes Outlook Lite as an “Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.” The Lite version of the app can be downloaded from Google Play Store in any of the countries listed above.

On Tuesday, the ED raided the newspaper’s Bahadurshah Zafar Marg office and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing…

According to the global health body, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis — a virus transmitted to humans from animals — with…

India dropped a place to seventh in the standings, which continues to be dominated by Australia (44 gold, 38 silver, 39…

Sweden and Finland are joining NATO; the Senate voted 95 to 1 in favour of their membership, making the United States…

As per the Memorandum of Procedure, which governs the process of appointment of judges in higher judiciary, the outgoing…

With their wins, Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) assured India of three boxing

Nancy Pelosi said that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon…

The 45-year old actor-comedian first appeared in a comedy show as a servant.

Developed inside Mumbai’s Film City, the Bollywood Theme Park allows visitors to recreate iconic Bollywood scenes.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix…

Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment collaborated once again for the Hotstar Special Criminal Justice: Adhura

Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while…

Veteran voice actor has lent his voice to numerous video games, films and TV shows

There is no provision under CRPC to demolish the house of an accused person as is being done in UP

Several firefights have broken out between security forces and militants, especially in the month of May

SP and BJP blame each other for sparking violence in Kanpur on Friday

source