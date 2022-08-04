Best Samsung phone deals 2022: Snap up a SPECTACULAR saving – Expert Reviews

Ads

Finding the best Samsung phone deals can be a tricky process. First, there’s a galaxy of different models to pick from, each made with varying budgets and uses in mind. For example, do you want a foldable flagship or a cheap entry point into the world of 5G? Second, all of the major mobile networks are competing for your attention with a host of contracts and even generous freebies. That’s where we come in.

We’re always on the hunt for the best Samsung phone deals here at Expert Reviews, weighing up the lifetime costs, upfront fees and length of the contracts. Below, you’ll find a collection of the ones that will save you the most money and bag you the best freebies, no matter how much you’ve got to spend. We’ll be regularly updating the page as new smartphones are released too.

Read on to pick up a stunning saving.

It might be a previous-generation Samsung phone, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 is still a great handset. We garlanded it with five stars and a Recommend award in our review, singing the praises of its beautiful design, potent performance and cracking cameras.

Now, thanks to third-party retailer Affordable Mobiles, you can get the S21 for one of its lowest prices ever: the 128GB version with 250GB of Vodafone data for just £34/mth on a two-year contract. Even better, there’s absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

Mobile network: Vodafone; Upfront cost: £0: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £34; Lifetime cost: £816

Buy now from Affordable Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is incredibly good value, picking up five stars and a coveted Best Buy award in our review. It boasts top-notch cameras for the price, delivered a phenomenal battery life of almost 22 hours in our tests and has a colour-accurate 6.5in screen.

This deal from the UK’s fastest mobile network, EE, gets you the 128GB version of the phone with 100GB of 5G data for £48/mth on a two-year contract, with nothing to pay upfront. As a sweetener, you’ll also be treated to a Smart Benefit such as two free years of Netflix or BT Sport Ultimate.

Mobile network: EE; Upfront cost: £0: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £48; Lifetime cost: £1,152

Buy now from EE

Although not as scene-stealing as its siblings listed below, the Samsung Galaxy S22 still offers an impressive blend of must-have features. Those include a new attractive design, a boosted 6.1in Dynamic AMOLED display, greater power efficiency and an impressive set of cameras.

Again, this offer comes courtesy of EE, which serves up the fastest 4G and 5G download speeds in the UK. The 128GB version of the handset comes with unlimited data for £50/mth on a 24-month contract, with £30 upfront. That’s down from the usual £64/mth, saving you a scarcely believable £336 overall.

Mobile network: EE; Upfront cost: £30: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £50; Lifetime cost: £1,180

Buy now from EE

The recipient of four stars out of five in our review, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus isn’t a gigantic update on its predecessor, but it has a larger display, longer battery life and an excellent camera array.

For a limited time, Affordable Mobiles dishing up the 128GB model of the S22 Plus with unlimited O2 data for a bank balance-pleasing £50/mth on a two-year plan, with £9 upfront. To make this offer even better, O2 is one of the few mobile networks that still offers free roaming in the EU.

Mobile network: O2; Upfront cost: £9: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £50; Lifetime cost: £1,209

Buy now from Affordable Mobiles

It’s fair to say that we were blown away when we first got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In our five-star review, we lauded its astonishing display, genuinely useful S Pen stylus and brilliant cameras, declaring it to be “the very best that Android can muster”.

So why not combine it with one of the biggest phone contract deals we’ve ever seen? At the moment, Three is offering the 128GB S22 Ultra with unlimited data for £69/mth on a two-year plan, with £80 upfront. That’s competitive in itself, but Three is also throwing in a whole year of free Disney+, as well as a truly amazing £250 gift card to spend on whatever you like if you’re new to the network.

Mobile network: Three; Upfront cost: £80: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £69; Lifetime cost: £1,736

Buy now from Three

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is our favourite folding phone, combining durability with scintillating performance and value for money. It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that we gave it five stars and a coveted Best Buy award in our review.

Affordable Mobiles is offering a golden opportunity to pick up the 128GB version with 100GB of 5G data from Three for £36/mth on a two-year contract, with nothing at all to pay upfront – the lowest price it’s ever been on the site.

Mobile network: Three; Upfront cost: £0: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £36; Lifetime cost: £864

Buy now from Affordable Mobiles

If you’ve got deep pockets, this is one of the best Samsung phone deals because there’s nothing like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. As we explained in our four-star review, it combines a drastically improved user interface with a sturdier design and blistering performance. It will certainly turn heads.

Such stonkingly fast internals deserve similarly rapid download speeds and gold-medallist EE is here to help. At the moment, it’s temporarily offering the 128GB model with unlimited data for £92/mth on a 24-month contract, with £30 upfront. That’s £10/mth cheaper than usual and, when you add in the reduced upfront cost, you’ll be a stonking £250 better off.

Mobile network: EE; Upfront cost: £30: Contract length: 24 months; Monthly cost: £92; Lifetime cost: £2,238

Buy now from EE

