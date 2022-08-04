Hottest Crypto to Buy in August 2022 – Augusta Free Press

Ads

New crypto projects are being launched all the time, which can make it hard for crypto investors to decide what to buy. The good news is that some cryptocurrencies are trending with more momentum than others, offering opportunities for investors to get in while a coin is hot.

In this guide, we’ll reveal the overall hottest crypto to buy right now and review the 10 hottest crypto coins for 2022.

Investors looking for the hottest crypto to buy in 2022 need not worry; we’ve got them covered. The 10 cryptocurrencies listed below represent a mix of new coins and old coins getting extra attention from investors right now.





Want to know more about hot crypto coins and why they’re on fire? We’ll explain everything investors need to know and help them choose the hottest crypto to buy today.

Battle Infinity is a new crypto project that’s building a ‘multiverse of the metaverse.’ In effect, the platform plans to create a digital universe where players can find multiple metaverses and choose the experience they want. Battle Infinity plans to create a wide range of its own games, plus enable users to launch their own mini-games within the Battle Infinity ecosystem.



The first game launching on Battle Infinity is IBAT Premier League. This is a play-to-earn crypto game that players will need an NFT pass in order to join. Players can build their own fantasy sports teams using a virtual budget and then compete to see which team scores the most points by the end of the season. Winners earn rewards for their effort in the form of Battle Infinity’s native IBAT token.

The IBAT token is central to the development of the Battle Infinity metaverse. It’s used to purchase the NFT passes that are required to join IBAT Premier League and to pay for accessories and upgrades within the Battle Infinity metaverse. It will also be used as a currency and rewards token for mini-games created within Battle Infinity.

Right now, Battle Infinity is offering IBAT to early investors through one of the best crypto presales for 2022. The presale runs for a limited time only and allows investors to buy IBAT at a rate of 1 BNB = 166,666 IBAT. That’s lower than the planned ICO price, so this is a chance for investors to get IBAT at a discount.

Check out Battle Infinity’s presale today to buy IBAT!





Tamadoge is the next hot cryptocurrency coming in 2022. This new coin is the in-game cryptocurrency of the Tamadoge play-to-earn crypto game. Players can spend TAMA to buy an NFT pet, which they can nurture as it grows into adulthood.



Once the pet reaches adulthood, players can battle it against other pets and climb the game’s leaderboards. Winning players are rewarded with more TAMA, which they can use to buy additional NFT pets or spend on in-game upgrades.

What makes TAMA so attractive isn’t just that it’s a hot doge crypto. In addition, this coin is designed to be deflationary. 5% of the TAMA used for every NFT sale or in-game marketplace purchase is burned and there’s no new TAMA minted. So, the more people that join Tamadoge, the faster the supply of TAMA diminishes and the more demand increases. That can lead to soaring prices – a great thing for early investors.

So how do you get in early on Tamadoge? The platform is hosting a crypto presale right now for a limited time only. Investors can purchase TAMA with a variety of popular cryptocurrencies or with a credit card. Purchased TAMA will be released to investors’ wallets this fall, just in time for the first NFT pets to be minted.

The supply of TAMA available through the presale is limited, so check out Tamadoge today!





Lucky Block is a play-to-earn crypto game that offers a wide variety of daily giveaways. One of these giveaways is a daily cash prize, which players can earn just by holding onto Lucky Block’s original Binance Smart Chain-based token. Interestingly, token holders who don’t win the prize still receive a portion of the prize pool as a reward for holding LBLOCK. So, it’s easy to earn with this coin.



More recently, Lucky Block released V2 of its LBLOCK token. This is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and investors have been excited about it. LBLOCK V2 doesn’t offer rewards like the V1 token but instead is used to buy NFTs that serve as tickets to a wide range of giveaways. Players can win not only cash, but also expensive electronics, travel getaways, cryptocurrency, and more.

LBLOCK V2 was the hottest crypto for 2022 when it was first released. Momentum has worn off a bit, but that just means that investors have a chance to pick up this coin at discounted prices for the time being.



Ethereum is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies and the 2nd-largest crypto by market cap. But that doesn’t mean it can’t also be among the best hot crypto coins to buy in 2022.



Recently, Ethereum has been red-hot. That’s largely because a date was finally announced for “The Merge” – the long-awaited transformation of Ethereum from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. When The Merge happens, the supply of new Ethereum will be much more limited than it has been in the past. Investors anticipate that will drive up the price, and so there’s been a run-up in Ethereum buying as The Merge approaches.

For long-term crypto investors, one of the nice things about buying Ethereum is that it has proven to have staying power. Even if the coin’s momentum fades after The Merge, it seems highly likely that ETH will continue to perform at least as well as the broader crypto market and hot crypto stocks.





ApeCoin is a hot crypto to buy for anyone betting on the future of the metaverse. This token was created by Yuga Labs, the same creative team behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Meebits, and CryptoPunks NFT collections.



What’s driving excitement around ApeCoin is speculation that APE could be used as the primary payment method for the Otherside metaverse, which Yuga Labs is now developing. If Otherside land sales must be paid in ApeCoin – as many investors suspect will be the case – then demand for APE is likely to explode after the metaverse launches. Anyone holding APE before then could potentially benefit.

In the meantime, ApeCoin holders have a say in the development of the ApeCoin DAO and access to exclusive events and merchandise. Given the popularity of Bored Ape NFTs, that in itself could keep excitement around this coin high.





Cronos is the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com blockchain. While that might not seem particularly exciting, CRO has proven to be one of the best hot crypto coins to buy in 2022.



The excitement around this coin is due in part to the fact that Crypto.com has weathered the crypto winter better than many competing exchanges. As investors are looking for stability in the market, Crypto.com has demonstrated that it’s a reliable exchange even during a downturn.

In addition, CRO plays an important role in crypto staking on Crypto.com. Investors who stake CRO get access to higher interest rates for other cryptocurrencies. Since many investors are looking for safe places to park their crypto, these higher interest rates have driven up demand for CRO.





Terra 2.0 is a new algorithmic stablecoin created through a fork of the original Terra blockchain. It’s designed to resolve the issues that led to the spectacular collapse of Terra and its associated coin, LUNA, in 2022.



While many investors are skeptical of Terra 2.0 after what happened to Terra and LUNA, aggressive investors have been quick to buy up the new LUNA2 coin. Terra 2.0 may not regain its position as one of the top stablecoins, but this cryptocurrency is very attractive for investors in search of a hot cryptocurrency price.

Ultimately, the goal for Terra 2.0 is to build a series of stablecoins that track the world’s major currencies – the US dollar, the British pound, the Euro, and others. The more demand for these stablecoins rises, the better LUNA2 will perform. If you’re interested in a hot crypto price prediction, this is a coin to check out.





Decentraland is one of the largest and most well-developed metaverse platforms built using blockchain technology. So, it’s no surprise that as interest in metaverse ecosystems rises, Decentraland is getting more attention.



More attention to Decentraland boosts demand for its native cryptocurrency, MANA. It’s used for a wide range of transactions in Decentraland, including sales of LAND NFTs, virtual accessories, games, and more. Investors also have an eye on a future in which companies have a strong presence in the metaverse and use MANA to pay for advertising costs.

MANA suffered heavily during the crypto downturn in the first half of 2022, but since then, the coin has begun to bounce back. Investors are also betting that Decentraland can hold its edge over other metaverse crypto coins that are now in development. We think it’s among the hottest crypto coins to buy today.





EOS is a well-established cryptocurrency with major applications for blockchain infrastructure, dApp development, and more. In essence, EOS provides computing power and development environments for building projects on the blockchain. As blockchain projects continue to get more complex, investors may look forward to increased demand for EOS’s network. We think this is one of the crypto coins with the most potential.



What’s especially neat about EOS is that there are no transaction fees when investors buy, sell, or send this cryptocurrency. That means investors are free to buy and sell in small amounts without financial penalties. This is a major advantage if investors want to scale in or out of an EOS position as the coin’s momentum grows or fades.

Note that EOS does require computing resources like RAM in exchange for processing transactions. However, this is something that most users already have and don’t need to pay extra to provide.





Aave is perhaps the hottest cryptocurrency right now in the DeFi space. This DeFi lending project, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain, did extremely well weathering the crypto downturn in the first half of 2022. Investors noticed, and now many are flocking to Aave as their preferred network for decentralized borrowing and lending.



With Aave, users can lend and borrow 17 popular cryptocurrencies, including several of the hot cryptocurrencies on this list. The AAVE coin itself offers several benefits, including reduced fees for using the Aave network and the ability to see loans before they’re offered to the public.

Another neat thing about the AAVE token is that it’s designed to be deflationary. The Aave network uses lending fees to buy back AAVE and remove it from circulation for the benefit of investors.





There are several different approaches to finding the hottest cryptocurrency to buy.

First, take a look at what coins are posting the biggest gains. Many crypto exchanges keep lists of the day’s biggest winners and losers, and these lists are a great place to start. Investors can also look at a longer time period to see whether a particular coin has been posting above-average gains for several days or even weeks at a time. That’s a strong sign that investors are interested in a coin.

Often, hot cryptocurrencies are driven by news. For example, Ethereum’s current trend is largely due to an announcement that The Merge will happen later this year. If investors keep an eye on crypto news outlets, they’re likely to hear about positive catalysts that could drive momentum in a coin.

It’s also a good idea to look for undervalued cryptocurrencies. These may not be hot right now, but they could be in the near future as investors discover that they’re undervalued. In many cases, coins sit undervalued for a little while, only to explode in price with a little bit of positive news. Look for coins that are far off their 52-week highs, but that are no longer experiencing falling prices.

Finally, be sure to keep an eye on new crypto projects. Presales like those being held by Battle Infinity and Tamadoge offer access to hot new crypto coins that could take off once they hit the major exchanges.

Ready to invest in the hottest crypto right now? It’s easy to get started. We showed how to buy Battle Infinity’s IBAT token and Tamadoge’s TAMA token, both of which are available through limited-time presales.

Here’s how to buy IBAT, our pick as the overall hottest crypto to buy for 2022:

Step 1: Download Metamask

Investors need BNB in a crypto wallet to buy IBAT through Battle Infinity’s presale platform. We recommend using the Metamask crypto wallet, which investors can download for their browsers.



Step 2: Buy BNB

Purchase BNB from a crypto exchange and add it to a Metamask wallet. We recommend using eToro to buy BNB because it offers some of the lowest fees of any major exchange.



Step 3: Visit Battle Infinity’s Presale

Head to Battle Infinity’s website and click ‘Connect Wallet’ to connect a Metamask wallet to the presale platform.



Step 4: Buy IBAT

Enter the amount of IBAT to buy in BNB. The minimum purchase is 0.1 BNB and the maximum purchase is 5 BNB. Click ‘Purchase IBAT’ and then IBAT will be transferred to a Metamask wallet.







Here’s how to buy TAMA, one of the hottest new crypto coins for 2022:

Step 1: Download Metamask

Download the Metamask crypto wallet to a browser. Investors do not need to have crypto in the wallet to buy TAMA, but they will need a wallet address for purchased TAMA to be sent to.



Step 2: Visit Tamadoge’s Presale

Head to Tamadoge’s website and connect a Metamask wallet to launch the presale platform.



Step 3: Buy TAMA

Enter the amount of TAMA to purchase and choose a payment method. Investors can pay with a credit card or with ETH or USDT in a crypto wallet. All purchased TAMA will be released to investors at the end of the presale.





Hot cryptos offer a chance for investors to get in on exciting coins while they are actively trending. We think the best hot cryptocurrencies for 2022 are Battle Infinity and Tamadoge. Battle Infinity’s IBAT token offers access to a comprehensive metaverse, while Tamadoge’s TAMA token is a deflationary coin for a fun play-to-earn crypto game.













We think the hottest crypto to buy now is Battle Infinity’s IBAT token. IBAT offers access to a fantasy sports game in the metaverse and will be the currency of the Battle Infinity multiverse. IBAT is currently available at a discount through Battle Infinity’s presale.

The best way to find out about hot crypto coins is to keep an eye on crypto news. Trending coins are often driven by news, and coins that are seeing big gains usually make crypto headlines.

The easiest way to invest in the hottest crypto is by visiting Battle Infinity’s website and Tamadoge’s website, then connect a wallet to get started.

