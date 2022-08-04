GOP Plans to Deploy Obscure Rule as Weapon Against Spending Bill – Bloomberg Tax

Ads

By Ari Natter

Republicans are using an obscure rule named for the Senate’s longest-serving member to challenge provisions of the Democrats’ surprise tax, health and climate deal in the hopes of whittling down the legislation.

They’re planning to challenge many of the provisions in the 725-page, $433 billion bill using the so-called Byrd Rule, which sharply limits the ability to pass legislation with a simple majority, a process known as reconciliation.

The rule, named for the late Robert Byrd, a West Virginia Democrat, allows individual pieces of a measure to be challenged on the grounds that they are incidental or extraneous to …

