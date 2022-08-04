Apple's iPhone 14 Max could be in short supply at launch; here's why – The Indian Express

Ads

Apple’s iPhone 14 Max could be in short supply when it launches in the fall, Display analyst Ross Young said in a tweet. For Apple fans, this means that it’s going to be especially difficult to get one on the first few days it’s available.

Cupertino is expected to launch four new iPhone 14 models this year, including the iPhone 14 Max. Rumour has it that the iPhone 14 Max which will replace the iPhone 13 Mini and — aspect ratio margins aside — is approximately the same size as the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Young claims that display panel shipments for the new models are “way behind” where they should be. It appears that the iPhone 14 Max will have a unique display component. While it will be identical to the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, its panel lacks Apple’s ProMotion technology. 9to5Mac pointed out that Young’s claim is based on far more recent supply chain data.

The iPhone 14 Max is the most anticipated smartphone of this year, and there are quite a lot of factors behind why the consumer anticipation for this model is high. It’s claimed the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display, which puts it in line with the iPhone 13 Pro Max model and therefore likely the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Consumers want an iPhone with a bigger screen but not everyone can afford the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If Apple launches the iPhone 14 Max starting at $899, it would be $300 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which reportedly cost $1,199 for the base model. That $300 price difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max could drive demand for the more ‘affordable’ 6.7-inch iPhone among mainstream smartphone users.

Multiple leaks have claimed that rising component costs and Apple’s new strategy to differentiate between “pro” and “non-pro” models will push the prices of new iPhones this year. Expect at least a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14 series. That’s according to Dan Ives, head of the analyst group Wedbush Securities. Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release,” Ives told The Sun.

Apple will launch two standard iPhones, namely the iPhone 14 and the all-new iPhone 14 Max, and two Pro models. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with a notch, while the pro models will feature a pill-shaped cut-out for the FaceID. To further differentiate between “pro” and “non-pro” models, the Pros will come with a new A16 chip. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be powered by the A15, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman points out, standard iPhone 14 models will share far fewer Pro features than in previous generations, meaning they won’t have the new 48MP wide-angle camera which will be seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 14 series could be announced on September 13, though nothing has been confirmed as of now. Apple typically announces new iPhones in September which is the beginning of the busy holiday shopping season in the US.

