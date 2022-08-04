Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post – Sports Illustrated

Ads

With so many doubters, especially surrounding the return of Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are rightfully enjoying their championship victory tour. The previous two years included significant injuries that resulted in lost seasons, but the Warriors bounced back in grand fashion. Cruising through the Western Conference playoffs, and then defeating a Boston Celtics team that was touted as a bad matchup, the Warriors silenced any and all doubters.

As previously mentioned, much of the doubt surrounding Golden State was the return of Klay Thompson. Following a two-year absence, many felt as if he would not return to the level needed to win a championship. While it was understandably an up and down postseason for Klay, the now four-time champion had some huge moments that helped ascend his team right back atop the league.

In another celebratory post, Klay shared himself on a beach in the Bahamas, with "NBA Champs 2022" written in the sand. Steph Curry reposted the picture on his Instagram story, with the caption, "The champs are here!!!!"

While the team has of course been working out in preparation for next year's title defense, they have rightfully taken time to enjoy accomplishing what many felt could not be done. The Western Conference projects to be difficult again next season, but if the Warriors once again remain healthy, they will be tough to beat.

