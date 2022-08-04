Amazon Warehouse: How to score massive deals ahead of Prime Day – WDSU New Orleans

Ads

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day for massive discounts on some of the nation’s most popular products.

Amazon Prime Day is deal-seeker’s dream, running July 12-13, and offering deep savings on many popular items. During the two-day sale, many products see their biggest price cut of the year — with deeper discounts than Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

But you don’t have to wait until July 12 to save big, thanks to a rather unknown corner of Amazon that offers big savings year-round.

It’s called Amazon Warehouse.

Amazon Warehouse is a little-known corner of Amazon, offering deals on hundreds of thousands of warehouse-damaged, returned, open-box and pre-owned products.

Essentially, if a product is returned or is warehouse-damaged, it can no longer be sold as “new.”

Enter Amazon Warehouse. Here you will find all of these items, at an extremely discounted price. There are deals on countless items, including some of the most sought-after earbuds, computers, designer clothes and furniture.

According to Amazon, all products go through a quality check before being sold — even in the warehouse. All items function properly or like new, company officials say.

If you are unhappy with that purchase, Amazon will offer a replacement within 30 days, or when there is a product available in their inventory.

Check out some of the best Amazon Warehouse deals we recently found below:

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL with 100 Recipes Electric Hot Oven Oilless Cooker LED Touch Screen with 13 Cooking Functions, Preheat and Shake Reminder, Nonstick Basket, 5.8 QT, Red

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Customizable Fit, Sweat and Water Resistant. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa

Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, Black – Unlocked (Renewed)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14” FHD Touch, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4, Fingerprint, Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Indie Black, TP470EA-AS34T

Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 256 GB

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, Black

Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in Amazon Warehouse, wait a few days for Prime Day. Here, you will find deep discounts on hundreds of name-brand products.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can also shop for the following deals:

