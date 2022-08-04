Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will Shibarium Take the SHIB Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

SHIB could get a boost from Shibarium plans

Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) price predictions are worth checking in on Thursday as crypto traders react to recent news today!

The big news exciting SHIB traders today comes from one of the crypto’s developers. Shytoshi Kusama recently promoted the Shibarium Layer-2 project in a Tweet. In it, he called it “the best opportunity to bring decentralization to all industries IRL and Digital.”

But what exactly is Shibarium? It’s a Layer-2 project proposed by Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi. The goal is to create Shibarium and then migrate SHIB tokens over to the new platform. This should allow for lower transaction fees for SHIB, which could expand its reach.

So when can SHIB fans expect Shibarium to launch? While there’s no hard date set for the launch of the Layer-2 project, it might not be too far off. Kusama said it will be “very soon” in a Discord message.

With Shibarium on the mind’s of crypto traders today, let’s take a look at the most recent price predictions for Shiba Inu.

SHIB is up nearly 1% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.

Crypto traders looking for more insight on Thursday will want to keep reading!

InvestorPlace has all the most recent crypto news collected in one place for traders. That includes Tron ( TRX-USD ) price predictions, the latest Dogelon Mars (ELON-USD) breakdown, and a warning concerning VeChain ( VET-USD ). You can find out more from the following links!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/04/shiba-inu-price-predictions-where-will-shibarium-take-the-shib-crypto/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Market Insight, Financial Articles

Stocks to Buy

Crypto & Blockchain

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source