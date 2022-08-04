Oppo Watch 3 leaked: Apple Watch lookalike with Snapdragon W5 chip – NextPit International

Ads

Oppo is scheduled to announce the Watch 3 already next week on August 10. Today, a render has been leaked by the Weibo user Digital Chat Station confirming the design of the two smartwatch models. It appears that one of the watches will be powered by the new Snapdragon W5 chip while the remaining models may get a different wearable SoC.

TL;DR

The latest image shows the alleged Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. Especially the vanilla model resembles the original Oppo Watch with its squarish display. The upcoming watch still mimics the rounded form of the Apple Watch Series 7—except for the missing digital crown. We cannot clearly tell the size of the bezels on the two smartwatches, but it was reported before that Oppo will retain the 1.91-inch AMOLED display size at least on the base variant.

Regarding Oppo’s Watch 3 Pro, the watch seems to sport a prominent outward curvature and possibly a larger screen. In addition, the Pro is seen to get a digital crown at the right side as opposed to the physical oval-shaped button on the standard version. Afterall, both versions are said to utilize a 2.5D curved glass and always-on display function.

Oppo itself has confirmed that the Watch 3 is one of the first wearables to arrive with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, also known as Snapdragon Wear 5100. Aside from Oppo, Mobvoi has teased that its unannounced smartwatch, which is likely the Ticwatch Pro 4, will come equipped with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1. The new wearable processor is poised to bring significant improvements in terms of performance and power efficiency.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed. It is not guaranteed if the Oppo Watch 3 will see a global release. But chances are we could see the third-generation smartwatch in other regions given the first Oppo Watch was released outside China two years ago. The company may also present its latest watches next month during the IFA 2022 in Berlin.

Do you like Oppo launching its Watch 3 in other regions too? Let us hear your thoughts.

Via: GSMArena Source: Weibo / Digital Chat Station

