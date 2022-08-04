Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of watchOS 9 – Mactrast

Ads

Apple today seeded the second public beta of its upcoming watchOS 9 update to its public beta testing group. The new beta comes two weeks after the first beta, and it comes close on the heels of the fourth developer beta.

The ‌watchOS 9‌ update can be downloaded once you’ve installed the public beta version of iOS 16 on your iPhone. After installing ‌iOS 16‌, the proper ‌watchOS 9‌ profile from Apple’s beta software website must also be installed.

The watchOS 9 public beta can be installed on an Apple Watch with the proper configuration profile installed from the Apple beta software website. Via the Watch app on the device’s attached iPhone, go to “General” -> “Software Update” to install the beta. The Watch should have at least 50% battery life, be connected to a charger, and be within the range of the iPhone.

The new watchOS 9 brings more watch faces to choose from, with richer complications with more information and opportunity for personalization. The updated Workout app brings advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes.

watchOS 9 also brings sleep stages to the Sleep app, and a new FDA-cleared AFib History feature provides deeper insights into a user’s condition. A new Medications app allows users to conveniently and discreetly manage, understand, and track medications.

The new watchOS brings richer metrics for measuring performance, as well as new training experiences to help users reach fitness goals. The familiar in-session display now uses the Digital Crown to rotate between easy-to-read Workout Views, so users can see important metrics for different training styles. Heart Rate Zones, which can be manually created or automatically calculated using personalized Health data, can be used to monitor the intensity of a workout. Interval training is an important part of any training plan, and in watchOS 9, the Workout app introduces Custom Workouts, which can be used to create a structured workout that can include work and rest intervals. New alerts, including pace, power, heart rate, and cadence, can be added to guide users throughout the workout.

Fitness+ workouts now display on-screen guidance in addition to trainer coaching to help users get the most out of workouts, including Intensity for HIIT, Cycling, Rowing, and Treadmill; Strokes per Minute (SPM) for Rowing; Revolutions per Minute (RPM) for Cycling; and Incline for walkers and runners in Treadmill.

Fitness+ subscribers without Apple TV can now use AirPlay to stream workouts and meditations with on-screen metrics to compatible third-party TVs and devices.

Users can create Wind Down and Bedtime schedules, as well as track their sleep to help them meet their goals. Sleep tracking in watchOS 9 provides even more insights with the introduction of sleep stages. Using signals from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor, Apple Watch can detect when users are in REM, Core, or Deep sleep.

Users who are diagnosed with AFib can turn on the FDA-cleared AFib History feature, allowing them to access an estimate of how frequently a user’s heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, receive weekly notifications to understand frequency and view a detailed history in the Health app. Users can also download a PDF with a detailed history of their AFib and lifestyle factors, which can easily be shared with doctors and care providers for more informed conversations.

The new Medications app on Apple Watch and iPhone helps users manage and track their medications, vitamins, and supplements, allowing them to create a medications list, set up schedules and reminders, and view information on their medications in the Health app. The Medications app on Apple Watch makes it easy for users to track medications anytime, anywhere.

Custom schedules can be created for each medication, whether it needs to be taken multiple times a day, once a week, or as needed, and users can set up reminders to help keep them on track. In the US, users can receive an alert if there are potential critical interactions with medications they have added to the Health app.

As usual, MacTrast and Apple both warn users to not install any betas on their daily driver Apple Watch, especially early versions of new operating systems. Instead, only install betas on a device set aside for testing purposes.

