Realme Notebook Air presented with comparisons drawn against Apple MacBook Air M1 – Notebookcheck.net

Realme has introduced the Notebook Air, a laptop that is only available in China at the moment. Announced with a strong focus of painting it as a MacBook Air competitor, the Realme Notebook Air is as thin as 14.9 mm and weighs 1.36 kg, 70 g heavier than the MacBook Air M1. Additionally, the latter relies on the Intel Core i3-1115G4, a Tiger Lake processor that falls way short of the Apple M1.
For reference, the Core i3-1115G4 is a 28 W processor with two cores, four threads and a 4.1 GHz peak clock speed. Based on Intel’s 10 nm manufacturing process, the Core i3-1115G4 also contains the UHD Graphics Xe, an iGPU with 48 Execution Units. Moreover, Realme has included LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and PCIe storage, plus a 54 Wh battery that supports 65 W fast charging and Harman Kardon-branded speakers. According to Realme, all these components sit within a CNC metal chassis, which also includes a fingerprint scanner, a six-row keyboard and a large trackpad.
Separately, the laptop has a 14-inch and 1,920 x 1,200-pixel display with 4.9 mm-thick side bezels. Incidentally, these bezels are thinner than those on a MacBook Air M1, although this ignores the former’s huge bottom chin. So far, Realme has unveiled the Notebook Air with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. Currently, Realme sells both memory configurations in Ice Blue Chessboard and Sky Ash colour options. While the laptop starts at CNY 2,999 (~US$446) initially, it will rise to CNY 3,299 (~US$491) after July 19. Alternatively, the 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage option costs CNY 3,499 (~US$520).
