Is Thor: Love and Thunder coming to Disney Plus in August 2022? – Bam! Smack! Pow!

Thor: Love and Thunder will be making its way to Disney Plus in the near-future, but will August see the God of Thunder’s arrival on the service?

Chris Hemsworth strapped on that Asgardian armor and wielded that axe once again when Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters in July, but he wasn’t the only familiar face to do that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Natalie Portman also made her return to the franchise in the film, with her character Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

Love and Thunder was the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing and it certainly entertained viewers, with the Taika Waititi film becoming one of this year’s most successful movies in just one month. And with its cinematic release comes questions about when it will make its streaming debut.

Like the vast majority of the MCU movies, Thor: Love and Thunder will head to Disney Plus pretty soon after its theatrical release. But can we expect it to make its presence felt in the month of August? Here’s what we know.

If Thor: Love and Thunder follows in the footsteps of its MCU predecessors, it should premiere on Disney Plus before the end of August. Marvel Studios movies tend to have a 45-day theatrical release window, debuting on the service on the Wednesday after that window closes.

Given that Thor 4 arrived in movie theaters on July 8, the earliest fans could expect it to hit the streamer is Wednesday, August 24.

That said, this is just a prediction, and it’s best to wait for official confirmation from Marvel Studios, especially as the Disney Plus line-up for August has already been released and the film is not listed there.

When do you think Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!

