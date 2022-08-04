Own Apple’s M1 Powered MacBook Air For Under $800 Right Now – Wccftech

Ads

Amazon is selling a renewed M1 MacBook Air laptop for the low price of just $789. Quantity is limited so act fast!

Apple usually offers its notebooks at a discounted price if you know where to look, especially on Amazon. But, if you want to save even more money, then you can always take the Amazon Renewed route where you get the chance to buy a pre-owned notebook which is thoroughly inspected by professionals and comes with a 90-day guarantee for complete peace of mind.

With that out of the way, you can own the M1 MacBook Air right now for a low price of just $789 which is a massive savings compared to the $999 MSRP. With that amount of money, you get access to Apple’s best-selling laptop with a super-fast chip inside that is capable of running macOS like a champ. And with all-day battery life and silent operation, this laptop is meant to be taken outdoors.

You will get a 13.3-inch Retina display with the MacBook Air which is both bright and sharp. You also get 8GB of RAM which is more than enough thanks to Apple’s own M1 chip and software efficiency, and 256GB of internal storage wraps up the storage end of this laptop.

Touch ID handles authentication and Apple Pay. Just place your finger on the sensor and you’ll log right into macOS without the fuss of entering passwords. This is super convenient and will eventually grow on you if you’re using Touch ID for the first time.

There are no discount codes needed to bring the price down. But you have to make sure that this laptop is in stock before you place your order. The M1 MacBook Air sells out fast which only goes to show that this is a fan favorite.

Buy 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip – Was $999, now just $789

