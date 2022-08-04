US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with MARS EQUESTRIAN™ and BUCKEYE™ Nutrition – United States Equestrian Federation

Ads

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with MARS EQUESTRIAN™ as well as the expanded partnership with BUCKEYE™ Nutrition.

MARS EQUESTRIAN and BUCKEYE Nutrition are dedicated supporters of horse sports and can be seen at some of the most prestigious equestrian events in the U.S., including as presenting sponsor of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event and title sponsor of MARS Great Meadow International, among others.

“US Equestrian has been a key partner for us over the past several years and we are thrilled to continue to grow our relationship alongside BUCKEYE Nutrition” said Geoffrey Galant, Vice President of MARS EQUESTRIAN. “The Federation’s commitment to excellence and fostering safe and inclusive access to horse sport aligns perfectly with our mission of building a better world for horses, pets and people.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with US Equestrian and identify ways to support the equestrian community.” said Stacy Boyd, Market Director, Mars Horsecare US, Inc. “BUCKEYE Nutrition aspires to make a better world for horses, and our partnership with US Equestrian allows us to bring our brand, education, and research to the forefront of equestrian sport.”

“MARS EQUESTRIAN and BUCKEYE Nutrition have been outstanding partners of US Equestrian, and we’re thrilled to have them continue their sponsorship,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We appreciate the commitment from MARS EQUESTRIAN and BUCKEYE Nutrition to premium horse care and look forward to the future of our partnership.”

About MARS EQUESTRIAN™

MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Sponsorship, funded by Mars, Incorporated is the link between our iconic brands and the equestrian community. For generations, Mars has celebrated a rich equestrian heritage, and through purposeful partnerships, MARS EQUESTRIAN is committed to the sport and building an enduring legacy. From world-class competitions across all equestrian disciplines, to stewarding the power of horses on society and sustainability, the MARS EQUESTRIAN Brand is dedicated to our purpose to improve the lives of horses, pets, and the people who love them. For more information, please visit www.marsequestrian.com and join us on Facebook and Instagram @marsequestrian.

About the BUCKEYE™ Nutrition Brand

The BUCKEYE™ Nutrition brand combines science, innovation, and a genuine passion for horses to produce the highest-quality, safest feed possible. Every product is formulated by equine nutritionists and produced in a state-of-the-art, medication-free facility. The BUCKEYE Nutrition brand takes feed safety seriously, using only 100 percent pure ingredients delivered daily and traced from field to feed bucket. These stringent quality standards are backed by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, a world-leading authority on animal care. In business since 1910, the BUCKEYE Nutrition brand is passionate about unlocking the full potential of horses, allowing them to live longer, healthier and happier lives. Visit BuckeyeNutrition.com.

