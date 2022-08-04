Let the Netflix games begin! Don't just watch Stranger Things, play it; here is how to login – HT Tech

Ads

Not only binge watch, but you can binge play too! Netflix must have been thinking, why just let viewers watch shows based on games ranging from Mind Games to Squid Games, why not let them play, after all everyone loves to play games. So, Netflix stepped into the gaming industry and now you can actually play Stranger Things game and many more..

Yes, you heard it right! Netflix recently rolled out five new exciting games based on their many shows and web-series, for their subscribers. “We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us,” Netflix said in a statement.

Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP)

Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop)

Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games)

Teeter Up (Frosty Pop)

All you need is your Netflix subscription. You can play games without ads, without paying any other in-app purchase fees.

Go to the homepage of Netflix in your mobile app or android tablet, where you will see a dedicated games row and games tab.

Choose which game you want to play, and there you go.

If you don’t find the Game tab in your Netflix account, then you have to wait for a few more days as Netflix is gradually enabling the feature to all accounts. Till then, you can download the specific game from Google Play Store as well.

You need to note here that these games are right now available only for android users across the globe.

Netflix has ensured that you can enjoy games in your preferred language, hence it offered services in many languages. If you don’t find your preferred language, then it will automatically be set to default English. Additionally, you may be able to play a few games without an internet connection too, while some may require internet.

As Netflix ensures child safety with shows and movies, it continued the same child protection with the games too. These games aren’t available on children’s profiles. If you’ve set a PIN to protect your child from accessing adult profiles, you’ll need that same PIN to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.

Netflix hinted at launching a few more games in the coming months, as it mentioned, “And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

