Get One Year Of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar for Free By Fillling A form – Digit

Telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea include a free OTT platform subscription with their plans. In addition, these plans include a free subscription to unlimited calling, data, and other services. So, let's learn everything there is to know about these plans that offer free OTT subscriptions.

Because of the Corona pandamic, most people are still sitting at home, watching movies and webseries on OTT, and the number of people subscribing to these platforms are rapidly increasing. Still, some people, may find it difficult to subscribe due to the high prices. In this case, if you want a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney + Hotstar, we'll show you how.

If you use a postpaid plan, you are limited to data and unlimited voice calling. However, if you want more benefits in a more affordable plan, Jio has something special for you. You are receiving so many benefits in one of Jio's best postpaid plans that you may not have even considered.

Although Jio has many plans available for customers, when it comes to postpaid, the most affordable plan is Rs 399, which should easily fit many of your budget.

Although there are many benefits to this plan, the public benefits include unlimited voice calling for a month and the ability to send 100 SMS per day, which is almost always available in prepaid and postpaid plans. There is only one possibility.

This plan provides 75 GB of data for the entire month, based on 2 GB of data almost every day for a month. This means you will be able to use the Internet without interruption.

Listening to Netflix and Amazon Prime free subscriptions, you may be wondering how you can get so much benefit in such a low-cost plan, but this is not a joke; you will receive a subscription to many major OTT platforms.

This subscription does not require you to pay anything for one month of continuous access. You can also check out the ₹799 and ₹999 plans too.

