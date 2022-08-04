Samsung Galaxy S20 series has secured the July 2022 update in Europe – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 11th, 2022 at 15:53 UTC+02:00

Samsung keeps rolling out the July 2022 security patch for more Galaxy devices, and the latest to join the party is the Galaxy S20 series. The Fan Edition variant got the update first a few days ago, and the proper flagship models are now following.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are getting the new update in Europe. The package carries firmware version G98xxXXSEFVF4 and should only include the July 2022 security patch.

The firmware is available for the Galaxy S20 LTE (SM-G980F) and S20 5G (SM-G981B) in Switzerland and Germany.

The Galaxy S20+ LTE is getting the update in Switzerland, whereas the S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S22 Ultra got the July 2022 security patch in Germany and Switzerland. At least, for now. The Galaxy S20 series should get the latest firmware package in more markets across Europe and other continents soon. Availability is expanding as we speak.

The July 2022 security patch got detailed last week, and as usual, it comes with dozens of fixes for Android OS, One UI, and Samsung apps. You can preview the patch in our hands-on video below.

Where available, the latest update can be acquired by Galaxy S20 customers after tapping the update notification or by accessing the Settings app on their Samsung phones, navigating to “Software update,” and tapping “Download and install.”

Alternatively, Galaxy S20 customers can download the latest official firmware files from our website and install the update manually using a PC.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

SamsungGalaxy S20

SamsungGalaxy S20+ 5G

SamsungGalaxy S20 Ultra 5G

You might also like

Samsung’s self-repair program is going live in the United States today. Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Tab S7+ customers can now refer to Samsung’s Self-Repair program web portal, where they can purchase genuine replacement parts and iFixit repair tools. According to the tech giant, the idea behind the self-repair program is to allow customers to […]

The European smartphone market continued to decline in the second quarter of the year, as geopolitical uncertainties and a deteriorating macro climate led to the lowest quarterly shipments registered since Q2 2020. Despite the decline, Samsung managed to ship more smartphones than it did a year ago and improved its market share. According to industry […]

Last week, Samsung started rolling out the August 2022 security update. The new security patch was first released to the Galaxy S22 and then expanded to other devices, including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Now, the update has reached the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latest security […]

As many of you may have noticed by now, large markets like the United States tend to get the best Samsung deals. It may seem unfair to customers in smaller markets that don’t have the same purchasing power, but it is an inevitable reality of our economic system. However, exceptions to this unwritten rule crop […]

Last week, Samsung became the first Android OEM to release the August 2022 security update. The new patch was released to the Galaxy S22 series in Europe. Now, the update, which fixes dozens of security vulnerabilities, has started rolling out more widely. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have started getting […]

Samsung began rolling out the August 2022 security patch in full force. The company’s last three Galaxy S flagship phones were the first to get the update. Now, after the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has turned its attention toward its successful Galaxy Z Flip line. The new update is rolling […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source

Ads