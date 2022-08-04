Solana dApps Now Supported by Brave Browser – U.Today

Ads

Cryptocurrency-focused internet browser Brave has added support Solana-based decentralized applications in its version 1.41, according to an announcement published earlier this Tuesday.

The most recent integration in the new version of the browser opens the door to more accessible avenues for decentralized finance and Web3.

Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden, and cryptocurrency music app Audius are among the most popular dApps within the Solana ecosystem.

So far, only the desktop version of the browser supports dApps integration. According to the announcement, Brave will enable support for the mobile version in the near future.

As reported by U.Today, Brave initially announced its tie-up with Solana back in November, making the “Ethereum killer” its default blockchain.

In January, Brave surpassed 50 million active users. It took the web browser, which was founded by former Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich, roughly five years in order to achieve the milestone. The browser’s main selling point is that it allows users to earn rewards for watching ads. The browser made it possible to cash out its ad revenue in 2019.

In his statement, Eich mentioned that Brave’s user base benefits from much lower fees because of the Solana integration.

As reported by U.Today, Bank of America said that Solana was fully capable of eating away at Ethereum’s market share and becoming a Visa-like investment giant.

Basic Attention Token (BAT), the native token underpinning the browser’s ecosystem, is currently in 67th place by market capitalization. It has dipped by more than 2% over the last 24 hours.

