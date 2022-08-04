Vitalik Buterin holds Twitter poll on which currency should succeed Ethereum – CryptoSlate

Ads

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $22,919.29 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,615.47 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Sports, which gained 30%.

The Right Place to Buy, Earn, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

The Ethereum co-founder has fun on Twitter laughing at himself and asking the Twitterverse which non-Ethereum currency will rule in 2035.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

In an unexpected Twitter poll, Vitalik Buterin asked the ETH community which currency they want to dominate in 2035 if it isn’t Ethereum.

“Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be?“

Surprisingly, at one point, Cardano’s ADA was in the lead with 42% of the votes. But, with eight hours remaining (at the time of writing) before the poll closes, it’s all changed, and a somewhat predictable result is taking shape.

Buterin was described as uncanny and mystifying by Wired in 2016, a time when Ethereum was gaining traction as a worthy Bitcoin rival.

Even so, to this day, Buterin often divides opinion. Not so much for his skill as a programmer, but more so his peculiarities within a social context.

Michael Perklin, Head of Security at Ledger Labs, who has known Buterin for ten years at this point, commented on this nonconformist laissez-faire approach to life by recounting an instance of seeing him:

“I saw him on the commuter train and he was wearing mismatched Hello Kitty socks. And this is the person building the infrastructure that is challenging the power structures of the most important financial institutions out there.”

Be that as it may, any true aficionado of Japanese pop culture knows Keroppi is where it’s at. And to a lesser extent Doraemon, for the legitimate oddballs out there.

At the same time as posting the poll, Buterin also asked Twitter for the “most unhinged criticisms” of him. He included tweets he’d seen about his weight, likeness to an alien, Bond villain, and school shooter to start the ball rolling.

What are the craziest and most unhinged criticisms of me you've seen on twitter or elsewhere? Here are a few good ones, I wonder what else people have seen that I haven't! pic.twitter.com/2qvwgNkHyM

— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022

Given his sharp sense of humor and ability to laugh at himself, perhaps posting a poll on succeeding Ethereum isn’t that unusual after all.

In asking which currency should monopolize in a hypothetical future scenario, if it isn’t Ethereum, Buterin posted two polls.

The first gave voters the choice of BTC, USD, SOL, and ADA. Currently, BTC leads with 45% of nearly half a million votes. ADA makes second with 34%. SOL comes in at the third spot with 14%, while USD places last with just 7% of the votes.

The second poll features less popular choices, in market cap and to a Western audience, in TRON, BNB, CNY, and NEO. This is reflected in the second poll garnering fewer votes at 213,000 at the time of writing.

Despite losing ground lately, TRON leads the second poll with 43% of the votes, closely followed by BNB, which takes 33%. NEO places third with 18%, and CNY comes last with 6%.

Although Twitter polls are far from rigorous, the one constant in both polls is fiat currencies coming in dead last.

Samuel is a strong believer in individual autonomy and personal freedom. He is a relative newcomer to the world of cryptocurrency, having first bought Bitcoin in early 2017, but keen to make up for the lost time.

Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Vitalik Buterin was born in Kolomna, Moscow Oblast, Russia and lived in the area until the age of six when his parents emigrated to Canada in search of better employment opportunities. Learn More

Bitcoin mining is coming under increasing fire for ecological reasons, however, data shows its environmental impact is less than that of the gold and banking sectors.

Gaurav Dubey, the CEO of TDeFi, says a cataclysmic economic meltdown could be good for cryptocurrencies.

Despite the brutal drawdown, DeFi protocols continue to run as intended, and it’s this that will set it apart from CeFi going forward.

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2022 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source

Ads